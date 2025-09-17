DON’T JUST VISIT COUNTY DURHAM – MOVE THERE …

Miller Homes

A LEADING North East housebuilder is focussing squarely on County Durham this month (September), with two special events for home buyers.

Miller Homes currently has 10 sites across the region, with a further five planned for next year.

And, on 20 and 21 September, it will be showcasing Seaham Garden Village and Station Fields, at Tanfield, to buyers looking to make a move.

At Seaham – which is social media as a staycation destination – Miller Homes is specifically inviting first time buyers to view its properties.

While the team at Station Fields will be introducing buyers to the various deals and purchasing incentives it offers and urging them to reserve early to move-in in 2026.

For first time buyers, Miller Homes North East is offering to slash the prices of its new build homes by a minimum of 30 per cent, making it more affordable than ever to get on the property ladder.

The incentive is also designed to help those who might otherwise struggle to buy within their local community.

And the incentive is one of many which will also be outlined to potential buyers at Station Fields.

Others include Miller’s Part Exchange and Assisted Move schemes, which are designed to make the home buying process as easy as possible, for those reluctant to face the, often stressful, task of selling their existing home.

They entail Miller taking on the admin and costs associated with selling, managing the independent valuation and marketing of a customer’s property, sparing customers the need to find a buyer and covering the cost of estate agent and advertising fees.

“County Durham is full of hidden gem locations,” said sales director Lauren Angus, “and, in the case of Seaham, the fabulous coastline, heritage landmarks such as the Tommy Statue and its excellent accessibility, mean it is also gaining national attention.

“While Station Fields offers a wonderful combination of semi-rural living, with beautiful countryside combined with excellent transport links to the region’s towns and cities and onwards to the rest of the country.

“We offer incentives for buyers at every stage of their property journey and, at each event, independent financial advisers will be on hand to talk them through their options.”

For more information on Miller Homes’ developments in North East England visit: https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/locations/north-east-of-england.aspx