Long Standing Middlesbrough New Homes Development Enters Final Phase

After years of welcoming new homeowners, the established “Woodcross Gate” development in Normanby is nearing its final phase and buyers are taking notice as the final few homes are released.

Four years after opening its doors, leading housebuilder Miller Homes has revealed that, the development is 95% sold, marking the final chapter for this popular community.

“Whilst we will still be constructing homes into the latter half of next year, sales remain strong with the number of available homes reducing on a weekly basis,” said Donna Clark, Sales Director, Miller Homes Teesside. “With that in mind, we’re urging prospective buyers to visit us soon, particularly if they have a specific house type or size in mind.”

Additionally, the four bedroom ‘Sherwood’ show home is also available for sale. Currently priced at £330,000 it also benefits from over £20,000 of added extras, making it a truly special home that one lucky buyer can simply move into without any decorating or styling required.

Currently a range of offers are available to support those looking to secure a home at this popular development. These include a Part Exchange or Assisted Move option for those who have a home to sell, or 5% deposit paid. Additionally, securing one of the final homes is simple, there is the option to pre-reserve your chosen home online and simply visit the development within 72 hours to pay the required deposit.

Donna concluded; “Miller Homes Teesside, and the Woodcross Gate team remain committed to helping buyers achieve their dreams and find a brand-new home, buyers here have the added reassurance of our site manager, Michael, being an NHBC 2025 Pride in the Job winner.”

When concluded, the housebuilder will have constructed 336 homes and contributed over £1.7m to the local community through its Section 106 agreement.

Properties currently available start from £190,000 for a three-bedroom semi-detached, £260,000 for a four-bedroom detached home and £360,000 for a five-bedroom detached home.

Woodcross Gate is open each Thursday to Monday from 10.30am to 5.30pm.

To view all homes and offers available visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/woodcross-gate-flatts-lane-middlesbrough.aspx