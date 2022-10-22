Astune Rise care home in Eston is celebrating after two of its team were shortlisted for prestigious industry awards.

Manager Caroline Bowstead and activities co-ordinator Lynn Dobson are in the running for Care Home Manager of the Year and Care Home worker of the Year at the Great British Care Awards (NE).

Caroline manages the 33-bed nursing home where she has worked for more than 14 years. She led the team from the front during the Covid pandemic, giving total support to her team and residents.

Over the last two years Caroline has brought the home to full occupancy, recruited successfully and maintained full staffing. The nomination said that ‘she has built a fantastic relationship with her residents and her staff team. The families think she is incredible.’ It also noted that she has an excellent relationship with the multi-disciplinary-team in the local area and is the manager of choice for local commissioners when they want to test the water for care home matters.’

Lynn Dobson has been activities co-ordinator at Astune Rise for four years. According to Caroline she is ‘amazing, completely focused on keeping the residents happy.’ Also the residents’ champion Lynn ‘works solely for the residents, not the home or the company’ and ‘makes a big difference to life at Astune Rise, whether with the big things, or little things that really matter to individual residents.’

Steve Massey, operations manager at Popular Care, said: “Caroline and Lynn are both tremendous people who put their heart and soul into making life fantastic for their residents. They really care.

“Although not a nurse, Caroline leads her nursing team offering them the support and guidance they need. Her most outstanding skill is her organisation, she is on top of everything as well as supporting her team and peers.

“Lynn devotes herself to the residents at Astune Rise and making sure they are completely happy and comfortable. They love her as much as she loves them!

“I am very proud of both of them and wish them the very best of luck in the final – they are both winners to me anyway.”

The Great British Care Awards are a series of regional events throughout the UK and are a celebration of excellence across the care sector. The purpose of the awards is to pay tribute to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding excellence within their field of work.