Two Tees Valley organisations have joined forces to drive demand for future careers in logistics in the area.

The High Tide Foundation and Tees Valley Logistics Academy are working in collaboration to create a new programme aimed at inspiring the next generation of the region’s workforce.

Both organisations work in partnership with businesses across Middlesbrough, Darlington, Stockton, Redcar, Hartlepool and beyond to raise awareness of career and training opportunities for young people here in the North East, reducing the risk of lost talent.

The Foundation and Academy will work to develop and deliver programmes to sit alongside High Tide’s other activities, including a Port to Port visit, showing young people the links between Teesport and Rotterdam, and cadetships in shipping and automotive.

The activities, to be launched in September 2020, will involve visits to employers around the area to get a full understanding of the industries and roles available.

Speaking of the partnership, High Tide Foundation Chairman Mark Easby said: “We’re excited to start working on our programmes with the Tees Valley Logistics Academy, and work together to support our shared goal of raising the aspirations of the Tees Valley’s young people whilst positively promoting the diverse range of careers available across all skills sets and capabilities.

“Through the programmes, we aim to share knowledge, best practice and resources to ensure that not only do businesses in the area succeed in the future, but thrive due to a passionate, home-grown pool of talent.”

Michael Duffey, Head of Construction and Professional Services at Stockton Riverside College, and leader of the Tees Valley Logistics Academy, said: “The Academy recognises that logistics is the very lifeblood of the Tees Valley’s industrial landscape, which is why it’s so important for us to work alongside employers and industry experts to offer a service that responds to real demands.

“Collaborating with the High Tide Foundation enables us both to reach more young people through more avenues than ever before, helping them to understand, map out and begin their career journeys.”

For more information on the partnership and how you can get involved with the programmes on offer, visit www.hightidefoundation.co.uk