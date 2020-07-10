DS Automobiles reveals its new Virtual Showroom, as research finds that a third (36%) of Brits would like to shop for their next car digitally

Customers of the premium marque can now shop online, including 360° virtual tour with a trained DS Advisor and luxury Home Delivery Service

Virtual shopping experience is available on new DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE, the first 100% electric premium SUV from the leaders of the Formula E championship

To visit the DS Automobiles Virtual Showroom, visit: www.dsautomobiles.co.uk/virtual-showroom

As research reveals that over a third (36%)* of consumers would prefer to shop for their next car online in light of the global Coronavirus Pandemic, DS Automobiles reveals its new Virtual Showroom.

It follows the announcement last week that customers of the luxury brand are now able to view the latest models with exclusive live tours, interact with DS Advisors, book test drives and request Home Delivery, all from the comfort of their own home.

The new measures will allow customers to book an exclusive 360° tour of the new DS 3 CROSSBACK or the flagship DS 7 CROSSBACK with a dedicated DS Advisor and request a home test drive. The online shopping portal guides customers through the entire purchase process – from picking the perfect vehicle to receiving their new car via the brand’s new luxury Home Delivery Service.

While research has found that more than half of consumers* are still happy to visit a dealership, the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic has left more than a third looking for opportunities to shop for a new vehicle from home. 19% said remote test drives would make the buying experience more comfortable, while 14% identified good safety measures implemented at the dealership.

Customers who would prefer to visit a DS Store, can take advantage of DS Just For You – the brand’s new personal shopping experience; Customers can book a slot and have the DS Boutique showroom all to themselves, enabling a safe, relaxed environment in which to experience DS. The Just For You experience is available by appointment only at participating DS Salons and Stores.

“Virtual Showroom will sit at the centre of our growing suite of digital tools, working in harmony with our network of boutique showrooms to offer each customer a DS journey befitting of their individual needs. This, alongside Only You, our personal concierge service, DS Club Privilege and our commitment to first-class customer service in DS Stores & Salons, will sit at the heart of our brand strategy over the next 12 months.

“We want to rewrite the retail experience, so that customers can experience all that the brand has to offer right from the very beginning; helping to reinforce the momentum that we built throughout 2019.”

Alain Descat, Managing Director for DS Automobiles UK

In 2019, DS Automobiles revealed the new DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE, a refined and technically advanced 100% electric premium SUV. During lockdown the UK has benefitted from a fall in air pollution of between 10-20%, and it is expected that as many as one in five** customers will be looking for a zero emissions alternative. The new DS3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE with an all-electric range of up to 206 miles (WLTP) and E-TENSE Remote Control provides the same sophistication and exceptional comfort customers expect from DS Automobiles while adding all the qualities of E-TENSE, the 2019 Formula E championship-winning electric technology.

The same cutting edge technology is available in DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4×4. A high-performance hybrid in the Premium C SUV segment with 31 miles range in ZEV (all-electric mode). A robust and well-proportioned SUV, the DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4×4 benefits from DS ACTIVE LED VISION headlights (that rotate on unlocking), hypnotic 3D rear lights and two 12” instrumentation screens with innovative interface. Inside, the cockpit of DS 7 CROSSBACK stands out with unique features such as the ‘Clous de Paris’ Guilloche finish, B.R.M R180 timepiece and the ‘pearl’ stitching.

For the first time, customers can take a virtual look inside, by visiting www.dsautomobiles.co.uk/virtual-showroom.

E-TENSE customers can also benefit from a free Pod Point Home Charging Unit when they purchase the DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE or the DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4X4.

The online sales portal, is just one of the ways DS is looking to support its customers during these unprecedented times. Payment Deferral for up to three months is available to all customers, and furthermore a payment waiver of up to six months is available to clients who are facing financial uncertainty. More information can be found here: www.psa-finance.co.uk/covid-19.

Earlier this month, as part of Groupe PSA efforts, DS Automobiles supplied 50,000 face masks to NHS Hospitals & Trusts across the Midlands and the North West. Meanwhile, leading DS retailer Wingrove Motor Group has turned over its distribution centre to be used to make gowns for the healthcare workers on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus.

To find out more about DS Automobiles or to discover E-TENSE, visit: https://www.dsautomobiles.co.uk/home