Duncan Bannatyne is predicting that the UK staycation is here to stay with his hotels experiencing a significant rise in bookings.

The chief executive and chairman of The Bannatyne Group, which operates hotels in Somerset, Hastings, Durham and Darlington said he is delighted to see people across the UK choosing a ‘staycation’, amidst international travel restrictions in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

YouGov revealed 47% of Brits intend to take a staycation this year and Bannatyne hotels have already seen an increase in bookings compared to pre-covid years.

Duncan Bannatyne said: “I’m delighted to see that people are choosing to support the tourism industry. Travelling within the UK is currently far easier that foreign travel and I think it is likely that many couples and families will continue the trend for a staycation even when restrictions on travelling abroad are lifted.

“As we come out of lockdown, we are pleased to welcome back guests to our hotels and spas and have noticed many customers looking to get a short break away from home – particularly those looking for pampering treatments after a difficult year.

“There is also an increasing demand from people who have been unable to celebrate life events such as big birthdays and anniversaries during lockdown and we are delighted to help them celebrate, even if the festivities are belated.”

James Mackay, general manager of Charlton House Hotel & Spa in Somerset echoed Duncan’s comments, saying: “We have definitely seen a significant increase in forward bookings due to the staycation boom.

“Thanks to the travel restrictions abroad, coupled with quarantine rules, we have also seen a bigger proportion of longer, multi night stays.

“The demand for self-care and pampering is at the forefront of most guests’ minds and they are either wanting to break the confines of their own four walls or celebrate belated life events.”

John Price, general manager of Bannatyne in Darlington, confirms more people are booking staycations in the North-east town too, with its proximity to the North Yorkshire coast, York, Durham, Newcastle and the Yorkshire Moors and Dales, as well as attractions including Bowes Museum and Beamish Museum.

“Leisure is becoming a seven-day business rather than just being popular at weekends and we are seeing a huge increase in advanced bookings,” he said.

“Traditionally, we would have filled on a Saturday night but not until the day, whereas we are full for the next two Saturdays already.”