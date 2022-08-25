Premium British footwear and accessories brand, Dune London and iconic handbag retailer, Radley London have opened new outlet stores at Dalton Park.

Dune London opened last week and warmly welcomed guests for the first time while Radley London expanded into larger premises with a stylish new look.

“It’s been a really exciting summer at Dalton Park with new retailers joining our fashionable line-up and existing brands taking up more space to expand their product offering,” said Placemaking, Marketing & Communications Manager Sophie Robinson.

“Providing our guests more choice and promoting great quality and value is our main aim as we continue to bring well-known brands to the North East.

“The future is certainly looking bright here at Dalton Park and we wish the two brands the very best of luck in their first summer of trading and beyond!”

As part of their opening celebrations, Dune London and Dalton Park hosted an exclusive VIP and influencer preview evening on Thursday 18th August, with

the fun extended across the weekend with goody bag giveaways and free shoe prizes up for grabs.

Dune London’s store manager Kerry Herriot added “We’re thrilled to open our first outlet store at Dalton Park, bringing our trend-led women’s and men’s footwear ranges, together with our bags and accessory collections. We’ve had some lovely feedback from shoppers across our opening weekend and with a queue out the door for our launch event, I think this is a sign of brilliant things to come.”

The new stores at the outlet shopping destination come hot on the heels of the centre’s Skechers Outlet launch earlier this month.

The opening of Dune London has created six permanent jobs and four new roles have been created with the expansion of the Radley London store.