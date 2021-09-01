Luxury student accommodation provider, Study Inn, recently released a campaign that highlights the most fun cities to be a student and Durham University came out in the top 10, scoring an impressive 3.8 out of 5!

Study Inn took the top 20 universities from the Guardian’s league table and rated 5 categories that matter most out of 5 to find the average score for each university. Categories include the number of pubs and restaurants, the average pint price, how many societies the University has and the Student Crowd student scores.

With the offering of over 200 societies and sports teams such as aerobics, bench ball, gliding and animal rights society, and the average cost of a pint being £3.00, Durham is a great place to be a student!

Durham not only ranked 3rd overall, but the university also ranked 3rd place for pint price, 10th in the category ‘bars/pubs nearby’, 2nd in the restaurants nearby category and 8th in student satisfaction with a score of 4.31 according to Student Crowd!