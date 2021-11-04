A Durham-based IT company is holding a special recruitment day on 8th November so local job hunters can find out more about potential career opportunities.

Contrac IT, which offers bespoke IT services and solutions to businesses, will be opening the doors of its offices at Durham Cricket Club from 1pm to 6pm so people can drop in to find out more about the vacancies on offer.

Contrac has various roles available including business development, telesales and service/field engineers. Sales, commercial or customer service experience will be needed for some of the roles, although extensive on-the-role training will also be provided. Flexible and part time working will be available and the roles are a mix of office-based, hybrid and field working.

Mark Harding, European managing director at Contrac, said: “We’re really looking forward to opening our doors and hopefully meeting some potential new employees. None of us could have predicted the last 20 months and for many people it’s made them re-evaluate their current job and their career path. Our business is growing rapidly, and we have a number of new roles to fill to help us meet that demand, which will have brilliant career development prospects and fantastic benefits. We’re a friendly and approachable team and it will be great to be able to talk to potential candidates in a bit more of an informal setting.”

Two presentations will run during the afternoon at 1pm and 3pm and various members of the team will be available at the event to chat to, or even to undertake initial interviews. Refreshments will also be provided.

Contac is a managed service provider with a client base ranging from manufacturing and food production to restaurants and haulage. They provide IT sourcing, managed services, consultancy, hosting and cloud solutions. The company’s head office is based in Brough, East Yorkshire, with additional offices based in Durham, Barnsley and Spain.

Drop ins are welcome throughout the afternoon at the Contrac offices, Durham Cricket Club, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street, DH3 3QR. For more information or to register your interest and attendance or to ask any questions ahead of the event, contact Nicola Riley on 01226 610442 or email nicola.riley@contrac.co.uk