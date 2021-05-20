“The leaders of the pack” NME

“Properly original, easy life slide into your consciousness and immediately put down roots” Sunday Times

“Imagine what would happen if Alex Turner, Kaytranada and Loyle Carner collaborated, and you’ll get something fairly close to easy life’s indefinable sound” GQ

“Vibey, laidback…comically surreal” Fader

“One of the most buzzed about bands…undisputed bops” Wonderland

“easy life aren’t like any other band you’ve heard before” COLORS

easy life have today launched the incredible video for ‘a message to myself’ – the powerful opening track to their much-anticipated debut album ‘life’s a beach’, which will be released on Island Records on June 4th and is available to pre-order now (here). With one format already sold out it’s being called “the quickest selling album of the year” (Recordstore), easy life have also unveiled details today of their UK and European headline tour for 2021/2022: this includes a huge homecoming date at Leicester’s Morningside Arena on November 5th, and the band’s biggest London show yet at O2 Brixton Academy on November 16th. Pre-sale begins on Wednesday 7th April and general sale is on Friday 9th April at 10am via Eventim.co.uk / Seetickets.com / Tickemaster.co.uk / www.gigsandtours.com

The world of ‘life’s a beach’ is explored further today with the stunning video to ‘a message to myself’, which was directed by Andy Baker (known for his work on ‘Rick & Morty’, Adult Swim, and with artists such as Anderson .Paak) and produced by BEKON (Kendrick Lamar). “Murray shared ‘a message to myself’ whilst we were taking a break from other work,” says Andy, introducing the collaboration. “I already had a rough film idea which likened the feeling of burnout to experiencing the world with my head in a fishbowl, and it instantly felt like the two could work together as a music video. The track takes you on such an amazing emotional rollercoaster, I wanted the animation to match this and the positive feeling it leaves you with. We also wanted the film to talk about mental health in more open and realistic ways, as it was something I had been struggling with doing at the time. I hope this film can help, even in a tiny way, to remove some of the public stigma surrounding discussing mental health and to echo the sentiment of the song by sending a positive message of support to anyone who needs it right now.” On ‘a message to myself’ – and their debut album to follow – easy life step into their role as the UK’s definitive young band. Over the last few years, the group have paved their own way via a catalogue bursting with introspective, escapist, outsider-anthems. Their effortlessly accomplished mixtapes – ‘creature habits’, ‘spaceships’, and ‘junk food’ (which featured their only duet to date, Arlo Parks) – have led the rascal band of brothers to ‘life’s a beach’: a title that makes total sense, argues Murray, when you’re “from slap bang in the middle of the country, geographically as far from the nearest seaside as possible.” The beach of ‘life’s a beach’ is not, then, a Caribbean hideaway. It’s Margate and Morecombe, the postcard imagery of Martin Parr, the swimming pool of Sexy Beast. Observational, universal and deeply personal, this rounded study of forgotten Britain is the record easy life have spent their young lives working towards. The fact they’re set to release their debut album as the UK enjoys – hopefully – a safe return to the beach seems oddly fitting amidst their unpredictable rise to date. ‘life’s a beach’ will feature easy life’s next official single (more of which soon), standout singles ‘nightmares’ and ‘daydreams’, plus more future-classics from the Leicester five-piece; who have already charted in the top 10 (on the ‘Junk Food’ mixtape), won ‘Best New British Act’ at the 2020 NME Awards, and amassed a huge live audience around the world with their unique brand of optimism. A band formed right down to the name itself as an escape (wherever you’re from, or from your inner demons), here is a record – summarises frontman Murray – “that wishes it was anywhere else but here, yet at the same time fixates on a dreary middle England existence.” There may be more rain on the way, but ‘life’s a beach’ is easy life’s absolute moment in the sun. UK + European Headline Tour

01.11.2021 || Bristol || O2 Academy

02.11.2021 || Birmingham || O2 Institute

05.112021 || Leicester || Morningside Arena

06.11.2021 || Manchester || Albert Hall

07.11.2021 || Leeds || O2 Academy

09.11.2021 || Glasgow || Barrowland Ballroom

11.11.2021 || Newcastle || O2 Academy

12.11.2021 || Sheffield || The Foundry

14.11.2021 || Portsmouth || The Wedgewood Rooms (Matinee)

14.11.2021 || Portsmouth || The Wedgewood Rooms

15.11.2021 || Brighton || Dome

16.11.2021 || London || O2 Brixton Academy

21.11.2021 || Belfast || Limelight

22.11.2021 || Dublin || Olympia Theatre

16.03.2022 || Luxembourg || Den Atelier

18.03.2022 || Paris || La Trabendo

19.03.2022 || Cologne || Kantine

21.03.2022 || Zurich || Dynamo

22.03.2022 || Vienna || Grelle Forelle

24.03.2022 || Prague || Meetfactory

25.03.2022 || Warsaw || Praga Centrum

26.03.2022 || Berlin || Columbia Theater

28.03.2022 || Copenhagen || Lille Vega

29.03.2022 || Stockholm || Obaren

30.03.2022 || Oslo || Krosset

01.04.2022 || Hamburg || Gruenspan

02.04.2022 || Amsterdam || Melkweg MAX

03.04.2022 || Antwerp || Trix ‘life’s a beach’ tracklisting: ‘a message to myself’ ‘have a great day’ ‘ocean view’ ‘skeletons’ ‘daydreams’ ‘life’s a beach (interlude)’ ‘living strange’ ‘compliments’ ‘lifeboat’ ‘nightmares’ ‘homesickness’ ‘music to walk home to’