Customer service representatives at EDF, which is based at Doxford International Business Park, raised £1,000 as part of their Valentine’s Day themed fundraiser for Prostate Cancer UK.

It’s the first EDF fundraiser of the year for Prostate Cancer UK, which is the company’s national charity partner for the next three years. By the end of the partnership, EDF aims to raise at least £300,000 to help the charity fight against the disease.

The day involved lots of love themed activities including a rose tombola, a romantic quiz and donation buckets throughout the building.

Kevin Gatens, Head of Customer Service in the North East, said: “This was our very first fundraising activity for our new charity partner, Prostate Cancer UK and I’m really pleased, and proud, of the amount employees raised.

“It was great to see the buckets full of donations throughout the building and cross department teams getting involved in the day. Thank you to everyone who took part; we’re off to a great start.”

EDF Doxford employees are no strangers to fundraising. For the previous national charity partner, Breast Cancer Now, the Doxford site alone raised £30,176 for the charity, the third highest amount raised by a regional branch of EDF.

Jon Eserin, Associate Director of Fundraising at Prostate Cancer UK said; “It’s great to see the creative approach to fundraising taken by EDF Doxford staff this Valentine’s Day and to see our three-year partnership get off the ground.

“We’re looking forward to working with EDF staff on many more fundraising activities like these over the coming months and years as well as working together to ensure that every EDF employee knows the risks of prostate cancer and what to do if they, or a family member, face a heightened threat.

“Prostate Cancer UK’s top priority is to find better tests and treatments that will transform the disease into one that the next generation of men will not fear. The money raised through fundraising activities like these at EDF Doxford will go a long way to helping make this ambition a reality.”

More than 47,500 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year in the UK – that’s 129 men every day. By supporting the charity, EDF employees can help Prostate Cancer UK to continue to fund vital research into the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of the disease, and save more lives.

For more information about Prostate Cancer UK, please visit: www.prostatecanceruk.org