Special offer for August makes SEAT MÓ available from £4,999 OTR

MÓ provides a significant step towards accessible urban electric mobility

As the cost-of-living rises, MÓ provides an accessible answer to urban mobility at a discount until 31 August

Expertly designed electric motorcycle with state-of-the-art removable battery for easy charging

Capable of 59mph maximum speed with a range of 85 miles (WMTC), MÓ is available to order from 24 selected SEAT retailers

Visit https://www.seat.co.uk/ for more information

Milton Keynes, 16 August 2022 – The innovative SEAT MÓ eScooter 125 is available from just £4,999* OTR throughout August, providing an accessible answer to zero emissions urban mobility at a discounted price point.

With the cost of living rising, riders can save over £800 on the fully electric eScooter, enabling fleet and private buyers to travel more efficiently and conveniently.

Capable of 59mph and with a range of 85 miles (WMTC), the innovative electrified urban transport solution incorporates a state-of-the-art removable battery for easy charging at home or at the rider’s place of work.

Available now from participating retailers, the offer is available until 31st August, providing nearly 14% off the previous OTR price of £5,800.

Richard Harrison, Managing Director, SEAT UK, explained: “SEAT MÓ provides a truly compelling proposition for urban mobility. It is affordable, convenient and zero emissions mobility at its best. It is fully up to the demands of modern urban travel with its ample range and ease of changing, while being extremely fun to ride.

“With the UK Government’s 2030 deadline looming, our two-wheeled electric vehicle is an ideal solution for the travel needs of motorists across the UK, including many who might never have considered a motorcycle previously.”

The SEAT MÓ eScooter is equivalent to a 125cc motorcycle, priced at £4,999 OTR for August, it is also available from £79.40 per month (48 months) on PCP with a £99 deposit**, making it an affordable proposition for those wanting to spread the cost.

Integrated into the SEAT MÓ’s rear wheel is a 9kW electric motor (peak power) – equivalent to a 125cc motorcycle or scooter – that produces 240Nm of torque, giving the city electric motorcycle a top speed of up to 59mph and a 0-31mph acceleration time of only 3.9 seconds. It also benefits from a Combined Braking System (CBS), alongside regenerative braking for improved range and a reverse gear.

Customers can choose between three driving modes: City, Sport and Eco, as well as a reverse gear to make manoeuvring simpler.

Further simplifying the ownership experience, the eScooter 125’s battery can be charged in situ or removed and placed nearer to a three-pin plug socket for convenient and safe charging.

Available in three striking colours – Daring Red, Dark Aluminium, and Oxygen White – MÓ fuses dynamism, urban design and bold, contemporary looks with an incredibly low cost of ownership to offer a vehicle that is at home in the city and on the open road.

For more information on the SEAT MÓ and its range of accessories, visit https://www.seat.co.uk/.