24 June 2021, Oxford, UK – Pioneering classic car electrification company Electrogenic is announcing today that it is electrifying the iconic Jaguar E-type, ahead of the London Classic Car Show where the car will be on display for the first time.

The Oxford-based leader in classic car EV technology now offers E-type customers a choice of three advanced zero-emission powertrains to provide different driving experiences and levels of performance. Described by Enzo Ferrari as “the most beautiful car ever made”, the Jaguar E-type also celebrates its 60th anniversary this year.

Electrogenic is offering a suite of E-type conversion options, which start with a ‘Tourer’ conversion. This option has a lower-than-original kerb weight, enabling nimble cornering and a lively balance between handling and range. The electric powertrain gives the car a maximum speed of approximately 100mph, through the car’s original gearbox to retain the feel of ‘classic’ driving.

Customers can also choose a ‘Sprint’ conversion, with a near-original kerb weight and a powertrain producing 470Nm of torque delivered through the car’s original gearbox. This conversion exceeds the original quoted E-type performance figures, and the additional weight is kept low in the chassis for optimal balance and handling. To cope with the additional torque, owners are also encouraged to upgrade the brakes and suspension beyond the standard E-type specifications.

Electrogenic also offers a high-performance ‘Grand Tourer’ conversion for a totally re-imagined E-type driving experience. This option removes the original gearbox, updating the power delivery and drivetrain to that of a more modern vehicle. In ‘Grand Tourer’ specification, the electric powertrain delivers 300kW, and 600Nm of torque, for high performance. This is combined with the ease of use of a modern EV – no gears to think about, and super-fast charging – while still maintaining the E-type’s timeless appearance.

The Tourer and Sprint options offer an approximate all-electric range of 150 miles, with one or two optional range-extenders that will add approximately 50 miles of additional range each. The Grand Tourer option offers a single range extension that extends the range on a single charge to 250 miles. Prices for the conversion, which require a donor car to be provided, start from £54,000 for the ‘Tourer’, £62,000 for the ‘Sprint’ and £80,000 for the ‘Grand Tourer’, exclusive of VAT. The final price will depend on the customer’s desired specification, as each car is bespoke and tailored to their exact requirements.

All Electrogenic E-type conversions retain the character of the original car. The interior maintains the car’s original dashboard, with switches and dials repurposed where appropriate: for example the fuel gauge will display the state of charge. The new equipment is designed to be integrated using the existing engine mounts, with no modification to the vehicle’s bodywork, making the conversion fully reversible if required.

Electrogenic is displaying an electrified 1967 Series 1¼ Jaguar E-type Coupe at the London Classic Car Show. Series 1¼ refers to a version of the E-type produced primarily for the US market. Based on the Series 1, but with modified open headlights in a different format to the series 1.5, the Series 1¼ also retains all of its characteristic Series 1 interior toggle switches.

Steve Drummond, Director and Co-Founder of Electrogenic “Electrifying an icon is always going to be a challenge, and because of that we’ve put a great deal of thought and research into the options that we will provide for customers. Each vehicle we re-create is customised, but engineering three distinct motor options gives our customers a clear starting point for the conversion. Each of the motor systems complements our battery and power electronics module that bolts directly to the original engine mounts, and which is designed to accommodate both left and right-hand drive.”

Ian Newstead, Director and Co-Founder of Electrogenic “As with every classic that we convert to run on electric power, the E-type presented its own unique challenges – the main one being the weight of expectation. The E-type’s reputation is well-known in the industry, and living up to that is never going to be easy – but this is a wonderfully engaging car to drive. Our first E-type conversion will be on the stand at the London Classic Car Show and we can’t wait to show it off to the world.”

Electrogenic is displaying its Jaguar E-type conversion at the London Classic Car Show, which runs from 25 to 27 June 2021. The company is located at stand 310, and the E-type will be displayed alongside a Citroen DS, a Series Two Land Rover, a Karmann Ghia and a Porsche 356 which have all been converted by Electrogenic.

About Electrogenic

The company is led by Steve Drummond, who brings with him two decades of engineering and finance experience in the energy and climate change sector prior to setting up Electrogenic, and expert mechanic Ian Newstead. Motivated by a passion for classic motoring history and for contributing to a sustainable future, the pair use their deep respect for and knowledge of classic cars to future-proof them for the 21st century.

To learn more about Electrogenic, visit: https://www.electrogenic.co.uk/