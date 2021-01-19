Synopsis:

– Directed by Neill Blomkamp (District 9, Chappie) and starring Matt Damon (Jason Bourne, The Martian, Le Mans’66)is available on 4k Ultra HD for the first time on February 8, 2021, courtesy of Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.Also starring Jodie Foster (The Silence of the Lambs, Panic Room), alongside a strong international supporting cast, including Sharlto Copley (District 9), Alice Braga (I Am Legend), Diego Luna (Y Tu Mama Tambien), Wagner Moura (Elite Squad) and William Fichtner (The Lone Ranger),4K Ultra HD is beautifully presented in 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range. It includes hours of bonus material including behind the scenes footage and a host of features.In the year 2154, two classes of people exist: the very wealthy, who live on a pristine man-made space station called Elysium, and the rest, who live on an overpopulated, ruined Earth. Secretary Delacourt (Jodie Foster) will stop at nothing to preserve the luxurious lifestyle of the citizens of Elysium—but that doesn’t stop the people of Earth from trying to get in by any means they can. Max (Matt Damon) agrees to take on a life-threatening mission, one that could bring equality to these polarized worlds.

