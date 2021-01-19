ELYSIUM
AVAILABLE FOR THE FIRST TIME ON 4K ULTRA HD ON FEBRUARY 8, 2021
London UK (06/01/21) – Directed by Neill Blomkamp (District 9, Chappie) and starring Matt Damon (Jason Bourne, The Martian, Le Mans’66) ELYSIUM is available on 4k Ultra HD for the first time on February 8, 2021, courtesy of Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.
Also starring Jodie Foster (The Silence of the Lambs, Panic Room), alongside a strong international supporting cast, including Sharlto Copley (District 9), Alice Braga (I Am Legend), Diego Luna (Y Tu Mama Tambien), Wagner Moura (Elite Squad) and William Fichtner (The Lone Ranger), ELYSIUM 4K Ultra HD is beautifully presented in 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range. It includes hours of bonus material including behind the scenes footage and a host of features.
Synopsis:
In the year 2154, two classes of people exist: the very wealthy, who live on a pristine man-made space station called Elysium, and the rest, who live on an overpopulated, ruined Earth. Secretary Delacourt (Jodie Foster) will stop at nothing to preserve the luxurious lifestyle of the citizens of Elysium—but that doesn’t stop the people of Earth from trying to get in by any means they can. Max (Matt Damon) agrees to take on a life-threatening mission, one that could bring equality to these polarized worlds.
BONUS MATERIALS:
ELYSIUM has a runtime of 1hr and 49mins and is rated 15.
4K ULTRA HD DISC
- Exoskeletons, Explosions and the Action Choreography of Elysium
- The Hero, The Psychopath and the Characters of Elysium
- The Art of the Elysium Miniatures
- Bugatti 2154
- Theatrical Trailers
BLU-RAY DISC™
- Collaboration: Crafting the Performances in Elysium
- Engineering Utopia: Creating a Society in the Sky
- Extended Scene
- Visions of 2154 – An Interactive Exploration of the Art and Design of Elysium
- In Support of the Story: The Visual Effects of Elysium
- The Technology of 2154
- The Journey to Elysium
- Envisioning Elysium
- Capturing Elysium
- Enhancing Elysium
