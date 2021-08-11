CELEBRITY CHEF JAMES MARTIN HITS THE ROAD WITH 2022 TOUR

Newcastle O2 City Hall – Tuesday March 22

Celebrity chef James Martin is hitting the road with a brand-new tour for 2022.

James Martin Live will visit 18 towns and cities across the UK including a entertaining audiences with live demonstrations, cooking tasks and featuring some very special guests.

And the exciting and fast-moving show includes a date at Newcastle’s O2 City Hall on Tuesday March 22.

Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday May 7 from www.ticketmaster.co.uk

James has been entertaining and educating the nation for almost three decades with his expert culinary skills both on screen and through his best-selling cookbooks.

Following the phenomenal success of his previous tours, with James Martin Live audiences can expect to be dazzled as James rustles up mouth-watering dishes with complimentary courses of fun and laughter in this exclusive gastronomic experience.

And he can’t wait.

“I love going out on tour so I’m really excited to be announcing brand new shows for 2022,” said James.

“We’ve had some really great fun with tours in the past. Of course, I’ll be cooking and trying to teach everyone some tips and tricks but fear not, there will be plenty of humour injected into these shows so prepare to have a really good night out.”

James Martin Live:

03-Mar PLYMOUTH PAVILIONS 17-Mar CARDIFF ST DAVID’S HALL 04-Mar PORTSMOUTH GUILDHALL 19-Mar LIVERPOOL M&S BANK ARENA 05-Mar BATH FORUM THEATRE 20-Mar MANCHESTER BRIDGEWATER HALL 07-Mar BRIGHTON, THE BRIGHTON CENTRE 22-Mar NEWCASTLE O2 CITY HALL 08-Mar BIRMINGHAM SYMPHONY HALL 23-Mar SHEFFIELD CITY HALL 10-Mar EDINBURGH USHER HALL 25-Mar OXFORD NEW THEATRE 11-Mar GLASGOW ROYAL CONCERT HALL 01-Apr IPSWICH REGENT THEATRE 12-Mar HARROGATE CONVENTION CENTRE 03-Apr SOUTHEND, CLIFFS PAVILION 16-Mar NOTTINGHAM ROYAL CONCERT HALL 04-Apr LONDON PALLADIUM

James Martin Live is presented by Cuffe and Taylor with Limelight Celebrity Management.

Ben Hatton, Director of Theatre Touring for Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We’re really excited to take James back out on the road. His previous tours have been a massive hit with fans and this new show promises to be exciting, fun and educating as James combines his first-class cooking skills with his brilliant sense of humour.”