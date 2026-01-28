EMPIRE OF THE SUN ANNOUNCE HALIFAX DATE AS THEY RETURN TO EUROPE WITH 2026 ASK THAT GOD TOUR

Australian electronic luminaries Empire of the Sun will head to Halifax this summer as part of their 2026 Ask That God Tour.

The tour marks a return to Europe and the UK for the multi-platinum duo as they invite audiences to witness their legendary live performances across more than 20 dates.

They headline TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall on Sunday June 28 as one of only three UK dates and tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday via ticketmaster.co.uk

Empire of The Sun’s upcoming run will see them revisit countries from their hotly anticipated 2025 European tour – their first shows in the region in six years – and bring the show for the first time to Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Austria, Denmark and more.

With a discography spanning four critically acclaimed studio albums, billions of streams, and major remixes and reimaginings – including their recent Alive (Reimagined) EP – Luke Steele and Nick Littlemore consistently push sonic boundaries and have built a world around the project that is all their own.

Their highly anticipated 2024 album Ask That God signalled a new era for the duo, arriving as their first album in eight years and blending existential themes with their quintessential imaginative and nostalgia-tinged synth-pop sound. Featuring fan favourites Changes, Cherry Blossom, and Music On The Radio, Ask That God has garnered more than 500million global streams and enchanted listeners and live audiences around the world.

Empire of the Sun’s ever-captivating live shows rest on the fringe of fantasy and reality, shepherding audiences into a kaleidoscopic world of spectacular visuals, theatrical performance, and larger-than-life production. The band’s Ask That God Tour 2025 became a landmark global run, selling out headline shows across North America and Europe while showcasing the band’s most ambitious live production to date. In North America, the tour drew crowds in major cities including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Toronto, Denver and Berkeley, highlighted by a sold-out Red Rocks Amphitheatre performance and festivals including Austin City Limits, CRSSD, and Just Like Heaven.

Across Europe, Empire of the Sun continued the momentum with sold-out dates in London, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, Milan, Barcelona and Lisbon, including an instantly sold-out show at Old Royal Naval College in London and major summer festival stages. The tour also extended to South America, where the band appeared at flagship festivals including Lollapalooza Brasil (São Paulo) and Estéreo Picnic (Bogotá), reaffirming Empire of the Sun’s enduring global appeal and their status as one of the most visually and sonically distinctive live acts in the world.

Playing beloved classics like Walking On A Dream, We Are The People, Alive, and High and Low, as well as tracks from Ask That God, Empire of the Sun’s upcoming European tour promises fans an immersive and unforgettable live experience.

The announcement takes the number of shows scheduled for TK Maxx Presents Live at The Piece Hall next summer to 38 – with more still to be announced.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL FRSA, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “This is a real dream come true for me, and I can’t wait to welcome one of my favourite bands to so many people’s favourite venue!

“It’s another amazing coup for The Piece Hall securing these global stars for their only northern show in the UK in our world class venue. Their gigs are renowned for having the wow factor when it comes to visuals. Combine that with their emotional yet uplifting electronic sound and our uniquely beautiful backdrop and for me this could be the night of summer.”

For more information about TK Maxx Presents Live at The Piece Hall go to thepiecehall.co.uk

FOLLOW EMPIRE OF THE SUN

OFFICIAL WEBSITE | INSTAGRAM | YOUTUBE | SPOTIFY | APPLE MUSIC