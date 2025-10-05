Encor has revealed its first project: the Encor Series 1

Fifty years to the day since the world first glimpsed the striking Lotus Esprit S1 at the 1975 Paris Motor Show, Encor announces the arrival of its own carbon-fibre bodied, remastered Lotus Esprit, the Encor Series 1.

Using the original S1 as the design foundation, the Encor Series 1 combines razor-edged styling with a rebuilt engine, a carbon-fibre body shell and contemporary technology. Only 50 examples will be built.

The chassis is the foundation

Colin Chapman’s original backbone frame remains at the heart of the car, but Encor replaces the fibreglass shell with a new carbon-fibre body shell. The result is a structure that is lighter, more rigid and millimetre-precise in its construction. Surfaces are CAD-refined, aerodynamics enhanced, and even the Esprit’s defining pop-up headlights are reimagined as low-profile LED projectors.

“In every detail, we act as conservators of Chapman’s ideals,” says Simon Lane, Encor Co-Founder. “Our mission is to elevate the Esprit for a new era without sacrificing its soul.”

Donor car and powertrain

Each Encor Series 1 begins life as a Lotus Esprit V8. The engine is fully rebuilt and refined, with higher performance, improved drivability and greater everyday usability. The donor chassis, engine and gearbox identities are retained, ensuring continuity with Lotus heritage and registration.

A special place

Inside, the Esprit’s iconic wraparound cockpit has been reinterpreted with leather, Alcantara and machined aluminium. Subtle digital integration introduces Apple CarPlay, discreet 360° cameras and modern climate control. Craftsmanship and usability combine to create a cabin far beyond the original – a space that balances timeless form with contemporary comfort.

Core team, proven expertise

Each member of Encor’s leadership team brings over three decades of experience at the highest levels of the industry, having worked with Pagani, Koenigsegg, Aston Martin, Porsche and Lotus. They were responsible for the acclaimed Lotus Emira and high-end personalisation programmes at Q by Aston Martin and Lotus Advanced Performance.

“Anyone can modify a car,” adds Simon Lane, Encor Co-Founder. “What sets us apart is the way we treat the Esprit – not as a project, but as a responsibility. Progress should enhance, not replace.”

Further details, technical specifications and imagery will be shared with media under embargo ahead of the car’s full reveal in November 2025. The Encor Series 1 is priced from £430,000 GBP excluding options, taxes and Lotus Esprit V8 Donor Vehicle.

For more information, follow @encor.design or join the Encor mailing list at www.encor.design

About Encor

Encor was founded with a singular mission: to act as the custodian of automotive heritage by remastering iconic classics using modern materials, engineering and craftsmanship. The company’s first undertaking, the Series 1, showcases Encor’s philosophy – preserving the soul and design intent of the original while elevating performance, structure and usability for the 21st century.

The Encor leadership team brings decades of combined experience across hypercars, bespoke manufacturing, design, and vehicle special programmes. Among them:

William Ives and Michael Perkins (co-founders of Skyships) contribute deep expertise in vehicle systems, connected platforms and cockpit electronics. Skyships has delivered infotainment, integration hardware and control systems to high-end automotive clients, including Lotus and Aston Martin.

With over 30 years’ experience, Mike Dickison has led engineering roles at MIRA, Tickford and C2P. A Chartered Engineer and Fellow of the IMechE, he now directs Encor’s technical delivery, blending deep automotive knowledge with advanced processes for niche vehicle development.

Simon Lane is a veteran of luxury and niche-vehicle programmes, notably through hands-on work with Q by Aston Martin and Lotus Advanced Performance. His track record in bespoke operations strengthens Encor’s ability to deliver distinctive, high-integrity builds.

Daniel Durrant, formerly lead designer at Lotus on the acclaimed Emira, brings design continuity to Encor – understanding both the original Esprit aesthetic and how it can evolve sensitively under modern constraints.

Together, this team fuses heritage credibility, advanced engineering and high-end bespoke operations to make Encor not merely a modifier, but a remasterer of priceless automotive culture.