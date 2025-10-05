Hyundai leads the way in reliability with i10 and SANTA FE achieving perfect scores in 2025 What Car? Reliability Survey

Hyundai i10 and SANTA FE both achieve a perfect 100% reliability rating

Hyundai Kona Hybrid was also recognized, placing third in the small SUV category with 98.7%

Survey conducted in association with MotorEasy based on feedback from 32,493 UK car owners

Hyundai’s aftersales innovation further enhances customer experience through workshop automation

Leatherhead, 2nd October 2025 – The Hyundai i10 and SANTA FE have been rated the UK’s most reliable cars in the 2025 What Car? Reliability Survey, with both models achieving a flawless 100% score.

Based on feedback from more than 32,000 UK owners of cars aged up to five years old, the survey asked drivers to report faults experienced in the past 24 months, including the cost and length of time taken for repairs. Out of 227 models and over 30 brands assessed, the Hyundai i10 (2020-present) and Hyundai SANTA FE (2018-2024) emerged among the top-ranked vehicles, proving fault-free for every owner surveyed.

The Hyundai i10 continues to set benchmarks in the city car segment. Compact on the outside but spacious within, the i10 offers advanced connectivity features, plus safety technology including Lane Keep Assist and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist. Available with efficient petrol powertrains, it delivers excellent running costs while maintaining Hyundai’s hallmark quality and dependability.

The Hyundai SANTA FE also impressed, topping the seven-seater category in addition to sharing the overall number one spot. Known for its practicality, comfort, and premium design, the SANTA FE is available with a range of hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, delivering strong performance and efficiency. Its versatile interior and advanced driver assistance systems make it a standout choice for families needing space and reassurance on the road.

Adding to Hyundai’s success, the Hyundai KONA Hybrid (2019-present) was rated among the UK’s most reliable small SUVs, taking third place in its category with a near-perfect score of 98.7%. The KONA Hybrid combines a 1.6-litre petrol engine with an electric motor to deliver both efficiency and low emissions, while offering sharp styling, advanced technology, and the reassurance of Hyundai’s renowned reliability.

Beyond these results, Hyundai continues to invest in aftersales programs that enhance ownership experience. Innovations such as workshop automation are helping Hyundai retailers deliver greater accuracy and efficiency, supporting improved “fix right first time” performance and higher levels of customer satisfaction.

Ashley Andrew, President of Hyundai & Genesis UK, said: “Reliability is at the heart of what makes a great car, and these results underline the trust our customers place in Hyundai. For both the i10 and SANTA FE to achieve perfect scores is a fantastic result and a true reflection of the quality and dependability built into every Hyundai. Just as importantly, our aftersales program is designed to make ownership straightforward, ensuring that whether it’s a routine service or any maintenance, customers can rely on Hyundai to get the job done efficiently.”

For more information on all the cars in Hyundai UK’s award-winning range, visit www.hyundai.co.uk.