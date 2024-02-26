Born from an iconic racing bloodline spanning 74-years, the fastest and most exhilarating example of Aston Martin’s famous nameplate, Vantage, is coming.

On February 12, 2024, new Vantage will be introduced to the world, alongside its brothers in speed – the new Formula 1 challenger AMR24 and the new Vantage GT3 race car.

A sports car engineered for real drivers; for those that crave driving purity and revel at the limit. Class leading – but this isn’t just a numbers game. This is an authentic, unadulterated celebration of pure performance.

This is Vantage.