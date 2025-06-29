England U21s Crowned Champions After Thrilling 3-2 Extra-Time Victory Over Germany

England U21s sealed back-to-back UEFA U21 European Championship titles with a dramatic 3-2 victory over rivals Germany in a pulsating final last night. Played in front of a packed stadium in Kraków, Poland, the match had everything — stunning goals, high drama, and a heroic extra-time winner.

England U21 vs Germany U21: Final Score & Goal Scorers

Final Score: England U21 3-2 Germany U21 (After Extra Time)

England Goals: Harvey Elliott (5′), Omari Hutchinson (24′), Jonathan Rowe (92′)

Germany Goals: Nelson Weiper (45+1′), Paul Nebel (61′)

Fast Start for England U21s

The Young Lions started strong, with Harvey Elliott opening the scoring in the fifth minute after a slick attacking move. The Liverpool star showcased his class with a composed finish, taking his tournament tally to five goals and overtaking Alan Shearer in England’s U21 all-time scorers list.

Just 20 minutes later, Omari Hutchinson doubled the lead with a curling effort that left the German goalkeeper rooted. England looked in total control until the momentum shifted just before half-time.

German Comeback Forces Extra Time

Germany pulled one back in stoppage time of the first half, with Nelson Weiper reacting quickest inside the box to beat England keeper James Trafford. The second half saw Germany dominate possession, and they were rewarded in the 61st minute when Paul Nebel curled in a fine equaliser to make it 2-2.

The match headed into extra time with both sides pushing for a winner. Germany hit the post late in the second half, but it would be England who found the decisive goal.

Jonathan Rowe Seals the Win

Just two minutes into extra time, substitute Jonathan Rowe—on the pitch for less than five minutes—rose highest to meet a corner and head England into the lead. The Norwich City winger’s first goal for the U21s proved to be the match-winner and etched his name into English football history.

England held on for the remaining 28 minutes, despite late pressure from Germany, to lift their third UEFA U21 Championship title and become the first team to retain the trophy since Spain in 2013.

Record-Breaking Night for Harvey Elliott

14 goals for England U21s , now second only to Eddie Nketiah (16)

First player to score in three consecutive knockout rounds since 2011

Named Player of the Tournament by UEFA

What This Win Means for England

This triumph confirms England’s status as a powerhouse in youth football. Under manager Lee Carsley, the U21 squad has produced talents ready for senior international duty. The likes of Elliott, Hutchinson, and Rowe are now being tipped for inclusion in Gareth Southgate’s senior England squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

England U21s: Road to the Final

Group Stage: England 2-0 Croatia England 3-1 Ukraine England 1-1 Portugal

Quarter-Final: England 2-0 Italy

Semi-Final: England 2-1 Spain

Final: England 3-2 Germany (AET)

England vs Germany U21 Final: Key Stats

Statistic England U21 Germany U21 Possession 47% 53% Shots on Target 6 5 Corners 5 6 Fouls Committed 12 14 Yellow Cards 3 2

What’s Next?

With this victory, England U21s have solidified their position as Europe’s best young team. The future looks bright for the senior national squad, with a conveyor belt of talented, tournament-tested players ready to make the step up.

Don’t miss the latest updates on England’s U21 stars and the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.