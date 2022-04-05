New versions of the award-winning T-Roc family, including T-Roc Cabriolet and T-Roc R performance SUV, are available to order today

Enhancements builds upon the models’ all-round appeal; simplifies specifications to familiar Y-shape of Life, Style and R-Line

A more luxurious interior and tech upgrades combine with refreshed styling, while a focus on personalisation remains

Milton Keynes – The enhanced Volkswagen T-Roc, T-Roc Cabriolet and T-Roc R are available to order in the UK from today, offering a suite of enhancements to further bolster the universal appeal of this compact SUV. Among the many improvements applied to the trio are a sharp new look, an even greater level of luxury applied to the interior, and a sharper focus on technology. The new T-Roc Life – the generously-equipped entry-level model – starts from £25,000, while the T-Roc Cabriolet in Style trim is priced from £30,530, and the T-Roc R, £40,445 (all prices RRP OTR).



T-Roc

The T-Roc, of which more than one million units have been sold worldwide, has entered the second phase of its life cycle, with enhancements right across the model family. Particular attention has been paid to the model’s interior, which benefits from both a redesigned dashboard and the use of even higher-grade materials throughout. The T-Roc is available in three specifications – entry-level Life, luxury and comfort-focused Style, and sportily-styled and driver-focused R-Line – as seen on a number of other Volkswagen models. Even the Life benefits from LED headlights; an 8.0-inch Digital Cockpit; wireless App Connect through its 8.0-inch Ready 2 Discover infotainment system; a suite of driver assistance systems including Lane Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control and Front Assist; and 16-inch ‘Chester’ alloy wheels, black roof rails and interior ambient lighting.

The T-Roc Style, starting at £27,635 RRP OTR, majors on comfort and technology, bolstering the T-Roc Life’s equipment package with the larger Digital Cockpit Pro; Discover Media navigation infotainment system; sports comfort seats finished in ArtVelours microfleece; privacy glass from the B-pillar backwards; and LED ‘Plus’ headlights with different light modes for poor weather. From the outside, a bespoke rear bumper and 17-inch ‘Johannesburg’ alloy wheels mark out the Style from the rest of the new T-Roc range. The Style is predicted to be the top-selling trim in the model range, with more than one in three T-Roc customers expected to opt for this model.

With R-Line specific body styling, 17-inch ‘Valencia’ alloy wheels, sports suspension, silver roof rails and an interior featuring sportier elements such as a black roof lining and R-Line badging, and gloss black design trim in the dashboard, the T-Roc R-Line lives up to its billing as a sportier alternative to the Life and Style versions. Over the equipment of the Life specification, the T-Roc R-Line also gains features such as progressive steering for additional driver focus; selectable driving modes which can alter the car’s character to suit the driver’s mood; stainless steel pedals, and other interior enhancements contributing to a sporty ambience. The new T-Roc R-Line starts at £30,435 RRP OTR.

Nine engine and gearbox options are available across the standard T-Roc range, with both three- and four-cylinder units, petrol and diesel options, 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG variants, and power ranging from frugal 110 PS units, to a highly capable 190 PS TSI. The extra ability of Volkswagen’s acclaimed 4MOTION all-wheel drive system is available on the highest-powered models – the 150 PS TDI, and 190 PS TSI. Technical and pricing data for the full range of T-Roc engines is available below.

The diesel engines bring twin-dosing technology, with dual-injected AdBlue, while the 1.5-litre petrol engines feature cylinder deactivation technology, to boost fuel efficiency and reduce CO 2 output by allowing the car to run on only two cylinders under certain loads.

Name Price (RRP OTR) CO 2 (WLTP, g/km) MPG (WLTP, combined) 0-62 mph (seconds) Life 1.0 TSI 110 PS 6-spd manual £25,000 136 47.1 10.8 Life 1.5 TSI 150 PS 6-spd manual £26,475 141 45.6 8.6 Life 1.5 TSI 150 PS 7-spd DSG £28,160 142 44.8 8.6 Life 2.0 TDI 115PS 6-spd manual £27,785 122 60.1 10.4 Style 1.0 TSI 110 PS 6-spd manual £27,635 136 47.1 10.8 Style 1.5 TSI 150 PS 6-spd manual £29,110 141 45.6 8.6 Style 1.5 TSI 150 PS 7-spd DSG £30,795 142 44.8 8.6 Style 2.0 TSI 4Motion 190 PS 7-spd DSG £33,875 168 38.2 6.8 Style 2.0 TDI 115PS 6-spd manual £30,420 122 60.1 10.4 Style 2.0 TDI 150 PS 6-spd manual £31,700 125 58.9 8.8 Style 2.0 TDI 150 PS 7-spd DSG £33,385 128 57.6 8.6 Style 2.0 TDI 4Motion 150 PS 7-spd DSG £34,695 145 51.4 8.5 R-Line 1.5 TSI 150 PS 6-spd manual £30,435 141 45.6 8.6 R-Line 1.5 TSI 150 PS 7-spd DSG £32,120 142 44.8 8.6 R-Line 2.0 TSI 4Motion 190 PS 7-spd DSG £35,200 168 38.2 6.8 R-Line 2.0 TDI 150 PS 6-spd manual £33,025 125 58.9 8.8 R-Line 2.0 TDI 150 PS 7-spd DSG £34,710 128 57.6 8.6 R-Line 2.0 TDI 4Motion 150 PS 7-spd DSG £36,020 145 51.4 8.5



T-Roc Cabriolet

The T-Roc Cabriolet, the latest in an illustrious seven-decade history of Volkswagen soft-top heritage, returns with its blend of all-round appeal, SUV utility and wind-in-the-hair feel-good factor, and now benefits from many of the enhancements applied to its five-door, hard-top sibling. These include a refreshed design, additional interior luxury, the availability of IQ.Light LED Matrix headlights and new paint colours, as well as a new ‘Style’ trim to replace the previous Design specification.

Two petrol engine options continue for the T-Roc Cabriolet: a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder unit producing 110 PS, and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine with 150 PS.

The T-Roc Cabriolet range starts at £30,530 RRP OTR for the Style trim, equipped with the 1.0-litre engine with manual gearbox, and from £34,170 RRP OTR for the T-Roc Cabriolet R-Line, which is available exclusively with the flexible and powerful 1.5-litre 150 PS TSI engine.

Name Price (RRP OTR) CO 2 (WLTP, g/km) MPG (WLTP, combined) 0-62 mph (seconds) Style 1.0 TSI 110 PS 6-spd manual £30,530 142 44.8 12.3 Style 1.5 TSI 150 PS 6-spd manual £31,990 149 43.5 9.6 Style 1.5 TSI 150 PS 7-spd DSG £33,640 149 43.5 9.6 R-Line 1.5 TSI 150 PS 6-spd manual £34,170 148 42.8 9.6 R-Line 1.5 TSI 150 PS 7-spd DSG £35,820 149 43.5 9.6



T-Roc R

The dynamically-focused T-Roc R is the third member of the T-Roc family to receive the package of enhancements, while maintaining its punchy 300 PS 2.0-litre TSI engine, 0 to 62 mph acceleration time of 4.9 seconds and 155 mph top speed (where permissible). Proving the all-round appeal of the T-Roc formula, the model is bestowed with the same upgrades as the regular T-Roc, which complement the model’s innate dynamic abilities thanks to the work of the R division. The model is also even more generously equipped than its predecessor, with keyless entry, among other luxuries, added to its list of standard-fit equipment. Even crisper and sportier styling is also a major part of this suite of revisions.

The T-Roc R is priced from £40,445 RRP OTR, and is equipped exclusively with a seven-speed DSG transmission and 4MOTION four-wheel drive. The T-Roc R nods to the R brand’s first model – the Golf Mk4 R32 – which also featured Volkswagen’s acclaimed DSG. As the fastest-responding transmission option, it is the natural choice for a specialist performance car like the T-Roc R, matching the pace that its 300 PS engine confidently delivers.

Name Price (OTR) CO 2 (WLTP, g/km) MPG (WLTP, combined) 0-62 mph (seconds) R 2.0 TSI 4Motion 300 PS 7-spd DSG £40,445 194 33.2 4.9

Rod McLeod, Director of Volkswagen UK, said: “The T-Roc embodies numerous qualities that Volkswagen customers expect, such as space, driveability, style, personalisation, practicality, value, and premium quality.

“It’s small wonder then that the T-Roc has become one of the best-selling models in the Volkswagen range – and these comprehensive enhancements are set to maintain its considerable popularity with UK buyers.”