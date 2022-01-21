- Striking, modern design language for Kia’s medium-sized SUV
- Unique model for Europe, designed and built especially for Europe
- Sportage is Kia’s best-selling model in the UK, Europe and globally
- Most comprehensive Sportage line-up ever
- Choice of mild-hybrid, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, petrol, and diesel powertrains
- Six grades, eight different powertrains; plug-in hybrid to follow
- Order books open 15 December, UK customer deliveries start during Q1 2022
Ahead of its arrival in showrooms early in 2022, Kia UK has announced pricing and specifications for the all-new Sportage. The launch of the new car signals the widest range of powertrains ever, with customers able to choose from mild hybrid, hybrid, petrol, and diesel. Plug-in hybrid variants will join the line-up towards the end of Q1 2022, with all other iterations available from launch. UK order books for the new model open on 15 December.
The all-new Sportage delivers a brand-new design identity that gives the new car superb on-road presence. A dedicated design, especially for Europe, indicates the level of importance and significance that Kia places on the fifth generation Sportage. The medium SUV is not only the best-selling Kia model in the UK, but also in Europe and globally. The design is sleek yet muscular and combines with a cutting-edge premium interior that includes a curvaceous integrated display incorporating the latest in connectivity technology, including Kia Connect.
Developed using a new architecture, the latest Sportage has been developed in Europe for European buyers. In the car’s 28-year history, this is the first time that a separate model has been engineered exclusively for Europe. The packaging of the new car offers greater interior space while maintaining the relatively compact dimensions that make it ideal for European roads. Boot space, head- and leg-room are all substantially increased compared to the previous-generation car, with best-in-class legroom for rear seat occupants.
With two high-definition 12.3-inch displays available on ‘3’ models and above, they put the driver at the centre of the action. The latest Sportage is fully connected with access to over-the-air software and map updates, while the Kia Connect smartphone app – available on ‘3’ and ‘GT-Line’ grades and higher – allows owners to interact with their car without having to be in it.
The line-up includes a brand new HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicle) for the first time, with a 1.6-litre T-GDi (Turbocharged-Gasoline Direct injection) engine, developing 226bhp. This will be joined by a Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) alternative towards the end of Q1 2022, offering 261bhp – another first for Sportage.
A selection of 1.6-litre internal combustion engines complete the range, with both petrol and diesel power on offer, underlining that this Sportage model is the most comprehensive yet. Available with and without Kia’s 48-volt mild hybrid technology, the latest Sportage is offered with a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission. A six-speed automatic transmission is offered on all HEV and PHEV variants.
Six well-equipped all-new Sportage editions
The UK line-up for the all-new Sportage follows the same straightforward grade structure that characterises every model that Kia sells in the UK.
The line-up begins with the ‘2’ model, with a comprehensive specification and a choice of two powertrains. Firstly, there’s the 1.6-litre T-GDi petrol engine with two-wheel-drive, developing 148bhp and priced from £26,745. This is joined by a 113bhp 1.6-litre CRDi diesel engine with two-wheel-drive, priced from £27,745. Both are equipped with a six-speed manual transmission.
Equipment highlights include:
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- LED headlamps and daytime running lights
- Front and rear parking sensors with reversing camera system
- Android AutoTM, Apple CarPlayTM and Bluetooth connectivity
- Cruise control with speed limiter
- Electrically folding, adjustable and heated door mirrors
- 8-inch touchscreen with DAB radio and MP3 compatibility
- Electronic chromic rear view mirror
- 40:20:40 split/folding rear seats
- Automatic headlight control and rain sensors
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with city, pedestrian, cyclist and junction covering
- Lane Following Assist (LFA) and Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
- Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA) and Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)
- Silver roof rails
Adding a sporty flavour to proceedings is the ‘GT-Line’ edition, available with a choice of five powertrains. As well as 1.6-litre T-GDi petrol (£29,745) and 1.6-litre CRDi diesel (£30,745) choices, there’s the addition of a 148bhp 1.6-litre T-GDi 48-volt mild hybrid petrol powertrain with seven-speed automatic Dual-Clutch Transmission (7DCT) (from £31,445). Joining it is a 134bhp 1.6-litre CRDi diesel engine with mild hybrid technology and a seven-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission (£32,945). A 226bhp 1.6 T-GDi HEV model is also offered, with a six-speed automatic transmission (6AT), from £33,245. From launch, all ‘GT-Line’ models come exclusively with two-wheel drive. ‘GT-Line’ PHEV models will add all-wheel drive capability when launched in late Q1 2022, priced from £38,395.
For ‘GT-Line’ models, additional equipment over ‘2’ specification includes:
- ‘GT-Line’ styling
- 19-inch alloy wheels (18-inch alloy wheels on HEV)
- 12.3-inch display with navigation system and Kia Connect
- Rear privacy glass
- Suede leather upholstery
- Smart entry system with engine start/stop button
- D-shaped perforated leather steering wheel
- Sports pedals and aluminium pattern finish to fascia and door garnishes
- LED front fog lamps and LED taillights
- Gloss black radiator grille, side sills and wheel arch mouldings for a sportier appearance
- Chrome front and rear skid plates
Grade ‘3’ also takes level ‘2’ as its basis for equipment, but shares the same engine range as the ‘GT-Line’ line-up, including HEV and – later in Q1 – PHEV models. The ‘3’ line-up includes a 148bhp 1.6-litre T-GDi unit with manual transmission (from £30,945), and a 48-volt mild hybrid 148bhp 1.6-litre T-GDi powerplant with 7DCT (from £32,645). Two diesel options are available: a 113bhp 1.6-litre CRDi diesel engine with manual gearbox (from £31,945); and a 134bhp 48-volt mild hybrid 1.6-litre CRDi diesel engine with 7DCT (from £34,145). Completing the list of available powertrains is the 226bhp 1.6-litre T-GDi HEV unit, paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox (priced from £34,445). All Sportage ‘3’ models feature two-wheel drive, with PHEV models available exclusively with all-wheel drive when sales commence (from £39,595).
For ‘3’ models, additional equipment in addition to grade ‘2’ includes:
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- 12.3-inch display with navigation system and Kia Connect
- 12.3-inch colour cluster display
- Rear privacy glass
- Black cloth and faux leather upholstery
- Heated front and rear outer seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Smart entry system with engine start/stop button
- Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go functionality and Highway Driving Assist (HDA) – DCT versions only
- Paddle-shifters (DCT versions only)
- Front power adjustable seats
- LED front fog lamps
- Silver door and radiator upper garnishes
- Silver rear skid plate
‘4’ specification gains 48-volt mild hybrid technology for all the internal combustion engine options, and come with all-wheel drive.. The hybrid version features two-wheel drive, while PHEV models will offer all-wheel drive. Both the 148bhp 1.6-litre T-GDi engine and 134bhp 1.6-litre CRDi engine feature 48-volt mild hybrid technology and are paired with Kia’s 7DCT, priced from £36,445 and £37,945, respectively. The 226bhp 1.6-litre T-GDi hybrid variant features a six-speed automatic gearbox and two-wheel drive, and is priced from £36,645. All-wheel drive PHEV models will be priced from £41,795.
‘4’ models feature the following additional equipment over ‘3’ models:
- Panorama sunroof
- Harman Kardon® premium sound system
- Wireless mobile phone charger
- 360-degree Around View Monitor
- Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM)
- Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA)
- Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA)
- Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) on HEV and PHEV versions
- Dual LED adaptive headlamps
- LED taillight clusters
- Ambient lighting
- Gloss black radiator grille, side sills, wheel arch mouldings and roof rails
- Matt chrome door and radiator upper garnishes
- Hyper silver rear skid plate
Flagship ‘GT-Line S’ edition
At the pinnacle of the all-new Sportage line-up is ‘GT-Line S’ specification. This is offered with the 148bhp 1.6-litre T-GDi engine with 7DCT and 48-volt mild hybrid technology and all-wheel-drive as standard, priced from £38,445. In addition, two 226bhp 1.6-litre T-GDi hybrid options are offered, with a choice of two-wheel drive (from £38,645) and all-wheel drive (from £40,245). Sportage PHEV ‘GT-Line S’ models, with all-wheel drive, represent the peak of the range, priced from £43,795.
The sporty appearance of the ‘GT-Line S’ takes the ‘4’ model as its basis and adds the following:
- ‘GT-Line’ styling
- 19-inch alloy wheels (18-inch alloy wheels on HEV)
- Artificial leather and suede upholstery
- Front ventilated seats
- Optional two-tone black roof
- 10-way driver’s and 8-way front passenger’s power adjustable seat
- Smart power tailgate
- Driver memory seats
The all-new Sportage – UK pricing and specifications
|
The all-new Sportage
|
Price
|
Power
bhp
|
Torque
Nm
|
‘2’ 1.6 T-GDi 6-speed manual ISG
|
£26,745
|
148
|
250
|
‘2’ 1.6 CRDi 6-speed manual ISG
|
£27,745
|
113
|
280
|
‘GT-Line’ 1.6 T-GDi 6-speed manual ISG
|
£29,745
|
148
|
250
|
‘GT-Line’ 1.6 T-GDi 48V 7-speed auto DCT ISG
|
£31,445
|
148
|
250
|
‘GT-Line’ 1.6 CRDi 6-speed manual ISG
|
£30,745
|
113
|
280
|
‘GT-Line’ 1.6 CRDi 48V 7-speed auto DCT ISG
|
£32,945
|
134
|
320
|
‘3’ 1.6 T-GDi 6-speed manual ISG
|
£30,945
|
148
|
250
|
‘3’ 1.6 T-GDi 48V 7-speed auto DCT ISG
|
£32,645
|
148
|
250
|
‘3’ 1.6 CRDi 6-speed manual ISG
|
£31,945
|
113
|
280
|
‘3’ 1.6 CRDi 48V 7-speed auto DCT ISG
|
£34,145
|
134
|
320
|
‘4’ 1.6 T-GDi 48V 7-speed auto DCT ISG AWD
|
£36,445
|
148
|
250
|
‘4’ 1.6 CRDi 48V 7-speed auto DCT ISG AWD
|
£37,945
|
134
|
320
|
‘GT-Line S’ 1.6 T-GDi 48V 7-speed auto DCT ISG AWD
|
£38,445
|
148
|
250
|
The all-new Sportage Hybrid (HEV)
|
Price
|
Power bhp
|
Torque
Nm
|
‘GT-Line’ 1.6 T-GDi 6-speed auto HEV
|
£33,245
|
226
|
400
|
‘3’ 1.6 T-GDi 6-speed auto HEV
|
£34,445
|
226
|
400
|
‘4’ 1.6 T-GDi 6-speed auto HEV
|
£36,645
|
226
|
400
|
‘GT-Line S’ 1.6 T-GDi 6-speed auto HEV
|
£38,645
|
226
|
400
|
‘GT-Line S’ 1.6 T-GDi 6-speed auto HEV AWD
|
£40,245
|
226
|
400
|
The all-new Sportage Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV)
|
Price
|
Power bhp
|
Torque Nm
|
‘GT-Line’ 1.6 T-GDi 6-speed auto PHEV AWD
|
£38,395
|
261
|
TBC
|
‘3’ 1.6 T-GDi 6-speed auto PHEV AWD
|
£39,595
|
261
|
TBC
|
‘4’ 1.6 T-GDi 6-speed auto PHEV AWD
|
£41,795
|
261
|
TBC
|
‘GT-Line S’ 1.6 T-GDi 6-speed auto PHEV AWD
|
£43,795
|
261
|
TBC