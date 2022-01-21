Striking, modern design language for Kia’s medium-sized SUV

Unique model for Europe, designed and built especially for Europe

Sportage is Kia’s best-selling model in the UK, Europe and globally

Most comprehensive Sportage line-up ever

Choice of mild-hybrid, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, petrol, and diesel powertrains

Six grades, eight different powertrains; plug-in hybrid to follow

Order books open 15 December, UK customer deliveries start during Q1 2022

Ahead of its arrival in showrooms early in 2022, Kia UK has announced pricing and specifications for the all-new Sportage. The launch of the new car signals the widest range of powertrains ever, with customers able to choose from mild hybrid, hybrid, petrol, and diesel. Plug-in hybrid variants will join the line-up towards the end of Q1 2022, with all other iterations available from launch. UK order books for the new model open on 15 December.

The all-new Sportage delivers a brand-new design identity that gives the new car superb on-road presence. A dedicated design, especially for Europe, indicates the level of importance and significance that Kia places on the fifth generation Sportage. The medium SUV is not only the best-selling Kia model in the UK, but also in Europe and globally. The design is sleek yet muscular and combines with a cutting-edge premium interior that includes a curvaceous integrated display incorporating the latest in connectivity technology, including Kia Connect.

Developed using a new architecture, the latest Sportage has been developed in Europe for European buyers. In the car’s 28-year history, this is the first time that a separate model has been engineered exclusively for Europe. The packaging of the new car offers greater interior space while maintaining the relatively compact dimensions that make it ideal for European roads. Boot space, head- and leg-room are all substantially increased compared to the previous-generation car, with best-in-class legroom for rear seat occupants.

With two high-definition 12.3-inch displays available on ‘3’ models and above, they put the driver at the centre of the action. The latest Sportage is fully connected with access to over-the-air software and map updates, while the Kia Connect smartphone app – available on ‘3’ and ‘GT-Line’ grades and higher – allows owners to interact with their car without having to be in it.

The line-up includes a brand new HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicle) for the first time, with a 1.6-litre T-GDi (Turbocharged-Gasoline Direct injection) engine, developing 226bhp. This will be joined by a Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) alternative towards the end of Q1 2022, offering 261bhp – another first for Sportage.

A selection of 1.6-litre internal combustion engines complete the range, with both petrol and diesel power on offer, underlining that this Sportage model is the most comprehensive yet. Available with and without Kia’s 48-volt mild hybrid technology, the latest Sportage is offered with a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission. A six-speed automatic transmission is offered on all HEV and PHEV variants.

Six well-equipped all-new Sportage editions

The UK line-up for the all-new Sportage follows the same straightforward grade structure that characterises every model that Kia sells in the UK.

The line-up begins with the ‘2’ model, with a comprehensive specification and a choice of two powertrains. Firstly, there’s the 1.6-litre T-GDi petrol engine with two-wheel-drive, developing 148bhp and priced from £26,745. This is joined by a 113bhp 1.6-litre CRDi diesel engine with two-wheel-drive, priced from £27,745. Both are equipped with a six-speed manual transmission.

Equipment highlights include:

17-inch alloy wheels

LED headlamps and daytime running lights

Front and rear parking sensors with reversing camera system

Android Auto TM , Apple CarPlay TM and Bluetooth connectivity

, Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth connectivity Cruise control with speed limiter

Electrically folding, adjustable and heated door mirrors

8-inch touchscreen with DAB radio and MP3 compatibility

Electronic chromic rear view mirror

40:20:40 split/folding rear seats

Automatic headlight control and rain sensors

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with city, pedestrian, cyclist and junction covering

Lane Following Assist (LFA) and Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA) and Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)

Silver roof rails

Adding a sporty flavour to proceedings is the ‘GT-Line’ edition, available with a choice of five powertrains. As well as 1.6-litre T-GDi petrol (£29,745) and 1.6-litre CRDi diesel (£30,745) choices, there’s the addition of a 148bhp 1.6-litre T-GDi 48-volt mild hybrid petrol powertrain with seven-speed automatic Dual-Clutch Transmission (7DCT) (from £31,445). Joining it is a 134bhp 1.6-litre CRDi diesel engine with mild hybrid technology and a seven-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission (£32,945). A 226bhp 1.6 T-GDi HEV model is also offered, with a six-speed automatic transmission (6AT), from £33,245. From launch, all ‘GT-Line’ models come exclusively with two-wheel drive. ‘GT-Line’ PHEV models will add all-wheel drive capability when launched in late Q1 2022, priced from £38,395.

For ‘GT-Line’ models, additional equipment over ‘2’ specification includes:

‘GT-Line’ styling

19-inch alloy wheels (18-inch alloy wheels on HEV)

12.3-inch display with navigation system and Kia Connect

Rear privacy glass

Suede leather upholstery

Smart entry system with engine start/stop button

D-shaped perforated leather steering wheel

Sports pedals and aluminium pattern finish to fascia and door garnishes

LED front fog lamps and LED taillights

Gloss black radiator grille, side sills and wheel arch mouldings for a sportier appearance

Chrome front and rear skid plates

Grade ‘3’ also takes level ‘2’ as its basis for equipment, but shares the same engine range as the ‘GT-Line’ line-up, including HEV and – later in Q1 – PHEV models. The ‘3’ line-up includes a 148bhp 1.6-litre T-GDi unit with manual transmission (from £30,945), and a 48-volt mild hybrid 148bhp 1.6-litre T-GDi powerplant with 7DCT (from £32,645). Two diesel options are available: a 113bhp 1.6-litre CRDi diesel engine with manual gearbox (from £31,945); and a 134bhp 48-volt mild hybrid 1.6-litre CRDi diesel engine with 7DCT (from £34,145). Completing the list of available powertrains is the 226bhp 1.6-litre T-GDi HEV unit, paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox (priced from £34,445). All Sportage ‘3’ models feature two-wheel drive, with PHEV models available exclusively with all-wheel drive when sales commence (from £39,595).

For ‘3’ models, additional equipment in addition to grade ‘2’ includes:

18-inch alloy wheels

12.3-inch display with navigation system and Kia Connect

12.3-inch colour cluster display

Rear privacy glass

Black cloth and faux leather upholstery

Heated front and rear outer seats

Heated steering wheel

Smart entry system with engine start/stop button

Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go functionality and Highway Driving Assist (HDA) – DCT versions only

Paddle-shifters (DCT versions only)

Front power adjustable seats

LED front fog lamps

Silver door and radiator upper garnishes

Silver rear skid plate

‘4’ specification gains 48-volt mild hybrid technology for all the internal combustion engine options, and come with all-wheel drive.. The hybrid version features two-wheel drive, while PHEV models will offer all-wheel drive. Both the 148bhp 1.6-litre T-GDi engine and 134bhp 1.6-litre CRDi engine feature 48-volt mild hybrid technology and are paired with Kia’s 7DCT, priced from £36,445 and £37,945, respectively. The 226bhp 1.6-litre T-GDi hybrid variant features a six-speed automatic gearbox and two-wheel drive, and is priced from £36,645. All-wheel drive PHEV models will be priced from £41,795.

‘4’ models feature the following additional equipment over ‘3’ models:

Panorama sunroof

Harman Kardon® premium sound system

Wireless mobile phone charger

360-degree Around View Monitor

Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM)

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA)

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA)

Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) on HEV and PHEV versions

Dual LED adaptive headlamps

LED taillight clusters

Ambient lighting

Gloss black radiator grille, side sills, wheel arch mouldings and roof rails

Matt chrome door and radiator upper garnishes

Hyper silver rear skid plate

Flagship ‘GT-Line S’ edition

At the pinnacle of the all-new Sportage line-up is ‘GT-Line S’ specification. This is offered with the 148bhp 1.6-litre T-GDi engine with 7DCT and 48-volt mild hybrid technology and all-wheel-drive as standard, priced from £38,445. In addition, two 226bhp 1.6-litre T-GDi hybrid options are offered, with a choice of two-wheel drive (from £38,645) and all-wheel drive (from £40,245). Sportage PHEV ‘GT-Line S’ models, with all-wheel drive, represent the peak of the range, priced from £43,795.

The sporty appearance of the ‘GT-Line S’ takes the ‘4’ model as its basis and adds the following:

‘GT-Line’ styling

19-inch alloy wheels (18-inch alloy wheels on HEV)

Artificial leather and suede upholstery

Front ventilated seats

Optional two-tone black roof

10-way driver’s and 8-way front passenger’s power adjustable seat

Smart power tailgate

Driver memory seats

The all-new Sportage – UK pricing and specifications

The all-new Sportage Price Power bhp Torque Nm ‘2’ 1.6 T-GDi 6-speed manual ISG £26,745 148 250 ‘2’ 1.6 CRDi 6-speed manual ISG £27,745 113 280 ‘GT-Line’ 1.6 T-GDi 6-speed manual ISG £29,745 148 250 ‘GT-Line’ 1.6 T-GDi 48V 7-speed auto DCT ISG £31,445 148 250 ‘GT-Line’ 1.6 CRDi 6-speed manual ISG £30,745 113 280 ‘GT-Line’ 1.6 CRDi 48V 7-speed auto DCT ISG £32,945 134 320 ‘3’ 1.6 T-GDi 6-speed manual ISG £30,945 148 250 ‘3’ 1.6 T-GDi 48V 7-speed auto DCT ISG £32,645 148 250 ‘3’ 1.6 CRDi 6-speed manual ISG £31,945 113 280 ‘3’ 1.6 CRDi 48V 7-speed auto DCT ISG £34,145 134 320 ‘4’ 1.6 T-GDi 48V 7-speed auto DCT ISG AWD £36,445 148 250 ‘4’ 1.6 CRDi 48V 7-speed auto DCT ISG AWD £37,945 134 320 ‘GT-Line S’ 1.6 T-GDi 48V 7-speed auto DCT ISG AWD £38,445 148 250

The all-new Sportage Hybrid (HEV) Price Power bhp Torque Nm ‘GT-Line’ 1.6 T-GDi 6-speed auto HEV £33,245 226 400 ‘3’ 1.6 T-GDi 6-speed auto HEV £34,445 226 400 ‘4’ 1.6 T-GDi 6-speed auto HEV £36,645 226 400 ‘GT-Line S’ 1.6 T-GDi 6-speed auto HEV £38,645 226 400 ‘GT-Line S’ 1.6 T-GDi 6-speed auto HEV AWD £40,245 226 400