EnviroBuild are proud to announce they have been shortlisted for the Green ‘Circular Economy’ Business of the Year at the West London Business Awards 2021.

In their eighth consecutive year, the awards recognise achievements of great merit for individuals and organisations across responsible and sustainable businesses, corporate and individual leadership, SME sector leadership, and economic resilience.

Previous winners of the Green ‘Circular Economy’ Business of the Year award include Brita, Westfield London, and ChicP and the winners of each category, alongside the much acclaimed ‘West London Company of the Year 2021’ award, will be announced on Thursday 4th February 2021 at a virtual awards ceremony.

Andrew Dakers, CEO of West London Business, said of this year’s awards: “In a sign of how dynamic west London’s economy is, one of the key outcomes to remember from 2021’s awards will be the exceptionally large number of industry-defining practices developed this year. Entrants this year have taken the idea of business resilience to the next level and shown themselves to be world-class innovators and change-makers. Our judges were particularly pleased to note so many businesses demonstrating that they are at the heart of their communities, stepping up to the plate when they were most needed due to COVID.

“The awards night this year will be a chance to reward our region’s community champions. People and companies who haven’t just demonstrated excellence in adapting to unprecedented shifts in our economy, but also in what it means to be a socially responsible business.”

Both James Brueton and Aidan Bell, founders of EnviroBuild, commented on their shortlist place: “We are thrilled to have been shortlisted for the West London Business Awards. At EnviroBuild we have always put sustainability at the core of our principles and it is great to have been recognised for that. At EnviroBuild we are always looking for ways to continually improve our sustainability, it is great to be up against some stiff competition with the same values.”

EnviroBuild can add this shortlist accolade to their growing credentials in sustainability, including a Golden Apple Award for Environmental Best Practice, Green Business of the Year Award from the Federation of Small Business London, and People’s Champion finalists at the Startups Awards.

