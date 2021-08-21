Vision iV-inspired feature now available to order as an option

Grille features more than 130 LEDs arranged in 18 vertical strips and a horizontal band

Animated function activates as part of coming/leaving home feature

Designed to complement lighting effects of full LED headlights

Milton Keynes, 21 July 2021: ŠKODA has added a striking new option for Enyaq iV customers – a Crystal Face grille. Now available to order as an option on Enyaq iV 80 models, the design takes its inspiration from the ŠKODA Vision iV concept car that made its public debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

The new grille features more than 130 LEDs that form 18 vertical ribs and a horizontal strip that runs the width of the frame, which is finished in either chrome or black. The Crystal Face has an animated Coming/Leaving Home function and, together with the LED modules for the dipped and high beam in the full LED Matrix headlights and the daytime running lights, creates a unique welcoming light display. The Crystal Face turns on when the headlights are activated and illuminates the road ahead along with the dipped beam lights.

The Crystal Face is included in the Enyaq iV’s Light and View Plus package which can be specified on all Enyaq iV 80 models. The package is priced at £1,675 including VAT for the Enyaq iV 80 (£560 for the Enyaq iV 80 SportLine and 80x SportLine), and, in addition to the Crystal Face, adds full LED matrix beam headlights with variable light distribution, full LED rear lights with variable lighting functions, headlight washers and Dynamic headlight range control, with cornering light.

Launched in June, the all-new ŠKODA Enyaq iV is one of the most significant new models ever introduced in the brand’s 126-year history. Based on the Volkswagen Group’s modular electrification toolkit (MEB), the ground-breaking all-electric SUV marks the start of the brand’s electromobility journey.

The Enyaq iV introduces a new range structure based around battery sizes. Customers can choose between two battery pack sizes; 62kWh and 82kW and then opt for one of five interior design selections and choose from option packs. ŠKODA is also offering the Enyaq iV in SportLine form or with a 4×4 version – the 80x SportLine – which delivers an even more dynamic exterior look and a unique interior package. Prices for the Enyaq iV start from £31,995 OTR including the Government Plug-in Car Grant discount.