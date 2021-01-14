A leading North East shopping centre will remain open throughout lockdown to ensure customers are able to access essential supplies.

Sunderland’s the Bridges houses a wide range of independent and high street stores, along with food outlets and service providers.

And it has compiled a complete guide to which are remaining open so shoppers can stock up on items such as medicines, food and banking services.

Those remaining open to shoppers are:

Bargain Buys

Boots

Caffe Nero (Takeaway Only)

DSS Medical

Eurochange

Greggs

Greggs Cafe (Takeaway Only)

Halifax

Holland and Barrett

HSBC

Iceland

Krispy Kreme (Takeaway Only)

News and Booze

Nudo – (Takeaway only & pre order available)

Ramsdens

Savers

Starbucks (Takeaway Only)

Superdrug

Tesco

Vision Express (by appointment only)

A number of non-essential retailers are offering click and collect but the centre is advising people to check with individual stores to see if they are offering this service.

Although the Bridges is operating its normal opening hours, Centre Director, Karen Eve, advises shoppers to check opening times with individual retailers before visiting as some hours may be reduced.

“I would reassure everyone, however, that safety remains our priority at the Bridges,” she said.

“We have put a full range of measures in place to make each visitor’s shopping experience as secure and enjoyable as possible and I would like to thank all our customers for continuing to adhere to social distancing.”

The Bridges is open from 9am to 5.30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; from 9am to 8pm on Thursday and from 11am to 5pm on Sunday.

For further information visit www.thebridges-shopping.com