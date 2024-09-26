Eureka Manifesto: Yuri Milner’s Tribute to Great Scientists and Our Shared Mission

Consider the great figures of scientific achievement: Galileo, who risked his life for knowledge. Archimedes, famous for his “Eureka!” moment and his discovery of buoyancy. Stephen Hawking, whose work revolutionised our understanding of black holes and more.

In Eureka Manifesto: The Mission for Our Civilisation, tech entrepreneur and Giving Pledge signatory Yuri Milner highlights the contributions of these and other great scientists. A former scientist himself, Milner has founded several non-profit initiatives to advance human progress, including the Breakthrough Junior Challenge.

Yuri Milner’s Rallying Cry to Humanity

Eureka Manifesto is a rallying cry for us all to join a shared mission to explore and understand our Universe. Milner believes that our ability to explore and understand is a unique gift from the cosmos. As we still don’t know whether intelligent life exists beyond Earth, we may be the only beings in the Universe with this ability.

Our mission, if we choose to accept it, has several potential benefits. It could lead to technological and cultural rewards that improve life for everyone on Earth. It could also inspire humanity to become a unified, thriving civilisation that spans star systems. In the far future, some of our descendants might explore and even settle on new worlds.

Celebrating Scientists

Many remarkable individuals throughout history have contributed to this mission, often without realising it. In Eureka Manifesto, Yuri Milner mentions figures like Marie Curie, James Clerk Maxwell, and Albert Einstein.

Milner believes that we can advance this mission by encouraging society to view scientists as heroes and celebrate their transformative discoveries. While many people know the names of famous athletes, actors, musicians, and TV personalities, fewer can name a scientist working in fundamental physics or life sciences today.

To elevate the profile of scientists, Milner co-founded the Breakthrough Prize in 2012. This prize awards $3 million for significant scientific discoveries. Each year, the Breakthrough Prize ceremony features A-list celebrities who celebrate and spotlight pioneering researchers. The event has garnered the nickname “the Oscars of Science.”

Major stars like Glenn Close, Robert Downey Jr., Venus Williams, and Michelle Yeoh presented awards at the 2024 Breakthrough Prize ceremony. Laureates receiving awards included Alexander Zamolodchikov and John Cardy, who have made major contributions to quantum field theories.

Advancing Our Mission

We might not all be another Curie, Maxwell, or Einstein. However, we can all support the mission to explore and understand our Universe by fostering a society that nurtures and supports great thinkers.

Writers, filmmakers, musicians, and educators can all contribute to the mission by upholding values like critical thinking and rational argument. Together, we could spark a new age of enlightenment that lasts for generations to come.

In the final chapter of Eureka Manifesto, Milner outlines actions we can take to realign society around scientific progress. Besides celebrating scientists and encouraging a new enlightenment, he suggests:

Investing more resources into fundamental science and space exploration. These fields are ripe for transformative discoveries and can bring us closer to reaching the stars.

Using artificial intelligence (AI) to speed up discoveries. Many scientists are already leveraging AI to significantly impact research in areas of fundamental science like physics and chemistry.

Focusing education on the Universal Story, which is the unfolding narrative of the cosmos. This story connects our past, present, and future and frames humanity as a way for the cosmos to understand itself.

Eureka Manifesto is a stirring call to action for anyone interested in science, philosophy, and the evolution of humanity. Milner’s book also offers an optimistic framework for those eager to support and advance the mission.