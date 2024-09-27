What is a Performance Director and why does your business need one?

Credit_ Peter Ahye, CEO of Hexagon

Performance Directors aim to ensure businesses achieve the highest level of accomplishment and deliver optimal success, whilst keeping businesses on track to overcome unforeseen issues. With major brands such as Tupperware and Ted Baker recently falling into administration, does your business need a Performance Director to avoid a similar fate?

Peter Ahye, CEO of business performance improvement specialist, Hexagon Consultants, discusses the top three reasons that a Performance Director could be the answer to a winning business formula and why every organisation needs one;

Align employees with company values and goals

If a business employs a Performance Director, they will become a part of the senior leadership team, and often the Board of Directors, to work alongside the CEO, CFO, COO and other leaders operating at the top level within an organisation, to help provide a holistic view of a firm, identifying areas for improvement and driving forward strategic solutions to help drive positive change.

They will often be in charge of leading annual strategic business planning sessions with department heads and delivery leads to coordinate and agree on a business plan that meets with the organisation’s ongoing growth objectives.

A Performance Director in business will track, manage and communicate business plans with wider team members, providing clear instructions, feedback and guidance, to align employees with company values and goals.

Ensuring productivity and efficiency across the business is delivered

Performance Directors are responsible for ensuring that a business operates smoothly and efficiently by monitoring and managing individual aspects of a company closely. This involves evaluating risks, optimising resource utilisation, implementing strategies to improve efficiencies, ensuring projects stay within budget and maximising the bandwidth for growth.

Adaptability and being open to change is vital in this role – when challenges inevitably arise, Performance Directors will provide expert insight into identifying problems, exploring the best ways to address them and executing solutions to solve them.

Identifying areas for improvement

Thanks to their analytical and strategic thinking, Performance Directors also play a crucial role in helping to identify areas of improvement within an organisation. By highlighting key areas for development, Performance Directors will help establish and drive forward strategies for change, supporting future business growth and directly impacting the bottom line, continuously working to maximise a business’ potential.

In the increasingly turbulent business landscape, they can be essential for sustaining growth, maintaining a competitive edge and improving business efficiencies.

