With Euro 2020 on the horizon and most of the participating squads now revealed, football fans all over the continent are beginning to consider everything from the Euro 2020 top goal scorer odds right to who will be named in the Team of the Tournament.

To help with the latter, bookmaker Casumo have commissioned a supercomputer simulation of the Euros, and we’re going to look at its findings over a series of different articles — starting with the defenders. Read on to find out more!

Goalkeeper – Gianluigi Donnarumma

Time is ticking on Gianluigi Donnarumma’s time at AC Milan. However, matters domestically are going to have little impact on his performances at the Euros. Italy are tipped to progress from Group A unscathed and make it all the way to the final — where they are predicted to lose to 5/1 favourites France on penalties.

Right-back – Giovanni Di Lorenzo

With Italy set to go all the way, it’s no surprise that Giovanni Di Lorenzo will join Donnarumma in the Team of the Tournament. The Napoli right-back will help Roberto Mancini’s side be more solid defensively whilst also posing a real threat as he bursts forward.

Centre-backs – Raphaël Varane and Benjamin Pavard

France were a defensive unit at Euro 2016, as they conceded just five goals across the course of the tournament, and you can expect more of the same from Les Bleus at Euro 2020. Didier Deschamps’ side are tipped to top their group, which contains Portugal and Germany, before going on to lift the trophy for a fourth time.

Left-back – José Gayà

Luis Enrique’s Spain squad has left many people scratching their heads. However, the admission of Valencia’s José Gayà will prove a vital one. Like Di Lorenzo, the 26-year-old is just as good getting forward as he is at the back and he’s tipped to be crucial as Spain venture deep into the knockout rounds at Euro 2020.

Number crunchers at Casumo ran the simulation of the Euros using a unique statistical model. Their series of complex calculations look at variables that include: fixtures, form, squads and more.