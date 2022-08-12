Everflow, the UK’s fastest growing water supplier, today announces the appointment of Jennifer Ioannidou as Head of Product to lead the company’s new product department.

Jennifer will spearhead the business’ product strategy and help to deliver a product centric approach to achieve the company’s growth ambitions for 2022 and beyond. She has been brought in to create a pipeline of new products that improve customer experience and make utilities simpler for brokers and businesses using Everflow’s services.

Jennifer brings extensive international experience to the position, having held roles as Head of Product Delivery for hedgehog lab, a digital product consultancy with a global presence, and product management roles at Mosaik-MK in the U.S. and Gameplan Solutions in the U.A.E where she led the development of a diverse product portfolio spanning a range of industries from healthcare to FMCG.

The product department is currently recruiting for a Senior Product Manager, Product Manager, and Senior UX Researcher to work alongside Jennifer to deliver a new suite of products for Everflow’s growing client base. Successful candidates will be passionate about product strategy and disruptive technologies that improve customer experience.

Jennifer commented: “Everflow is a business committed to disrupting the utilities sector. I’m incredibly excited to support on its growth plans to deliver a suite of products that will innovate and offer competitive advantages. My team works closely with all departments across the business to develop product propositions that address clear gaps in the market, meet our customers’ needs and help achieve our strategic objectives. The individuals we bring on board must demonstrate agility, out of the box thinking, and be adept at working across organisational boundaries.”

Craig Dallison, Chief Growth Officer at Everflow, said: “We’re building a strong team of experts who are passionate about product strategy – from ideation and conceptualisation, right through to official launch. Jennifer is the perfect person to lead on these ambitions and introduce a product centric approach that will help to simplify our offering. I’m excited for the growth of the team as we enter the next phase of our transformation and look forward to working closely with Jennifer.”