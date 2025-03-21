Ex-Thierry Henry ‘Eleanor’ Ford Mustang tops the popularity chart at Bolesworth as Hampson’s goes from strength to strength

80% of the lots in Hampson’s 9 March auction at Bolesworth Castle found new homes, with a spectacular 1967 Ford Mustang once owned by football legend Thierry Henry achieving the highest price on the day. With this fantastic sale percentage, an expanded sales and operations team now on board and its second Marketplace online time auction going live later this month, Hampson’s is already building on the upward trend the company established in 2024. In addition, the auction house recently presented the first donation cheque in its programme of support for The Joshua Tree children’s charity – with all funds generated from the inaugural Marketplace sale.

The ex-Thierry Mustang is a glorious machine and one of just a handful of officially licensed Mustangs built to replicate the famous ‘Eleanor’ from Gone in Sixty Seconds. Instantly recognisable to devotees of the iconic automotive action movie and possessing the all-important official sanction of Gone in Sixty Seconds producer, Denise Haliki as well as featuring her Sharpie inscribed signature on the dashboard, this highly impressive piece of Americana sold for £140,625.

Snapping at ‘Eleanor’s heels at the top of the sale results was the superb 2021 Audi RS Avant Carbon Vorsprung. This 803bhp beast boast a sub three-second 0-60 time. Offered at No Reserve, it not surprisingly generated spirited bidding before selling for £68,625. Also offered at No Reserve, the head-turning bright yellow 1972 De Tomaso Pantera achieved third highest price of the sale – £63,000.

The full results from Hampson’s 9 March sale – along with the remaining, highly desirable vehicles still looking for new homes – can be viewed on www.hampsonauctions.com.

Marketplace already bearing fruit for The Joshua Tree

Hampson’s newly-launched Marketplace premium online timed supercar, classic and performance car, motorcycle and cherished registration sales have a unique aspect in that a percentage of the hammer price of each lot sold is donated to The Joshua Tree, a Cheshire-based charity which supports families affected by childhood cancers. The first Marketplace sale was held at the end of January, and Hampson’s Managing Director Zach Hamilton recently presented the charity with a cheque for £1,134.40 generated from that sale.

The second Marketplace sale will run from 28 March to 6 April, and entries are now open at www.hampsonauctions.com.

Hampson’s team expands

With three additional car specialists, a motorbike consultant and two new members of the operations team, Hampson’s now has its strongest team ever as it looks to continue its powerful journey this year.

Zach Hamilton was feeling buoyant when the hammer fell on the final lot at Bolesworth on 9 March: “I’m delighted with this result. 80% sold is a tremendous achievement and a testament to our focus, established in 2024, on ensuring we offer ever higher-quality vehicles in our sales. We had already bucked the national trend by showing a steady percentage increase last year, and it’s fantastic to have taken this even higher.

“It was heartwarming to be able to present the first of what will be many cheques to The Joshua Tree, and to know that the money will help towards their invaluable work with families facing such a difficult diagnosis for their child. The amounts donated can only increase, as our Marketplace online timed auctions gain further traction.

We now look forward to our second Marketplace sale later this month and to returning to Bolesworth on 4 May. With new team members now on board, a very strong showing for our first physical sale of the year and Marketplace rapidly finding its feet, 2025 is looking very promising!”

For further information or to consign a vehicle to the next Marketplace online sale or to the 4 May Bolesworth Castle auction, please visit www.hampsonauctions.com.