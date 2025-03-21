Renault 5 E-Tech electric: orders open for the Roland-Garros special edition

The new Renault 5 E-Tech electric Roland-Garros is available to order from today for R Pass customers

Special edition is based on the Comfort Range version with a 52 kWh battery, offering a range of up to 252 miles (WLTP)

Elegant and sporty, the exclusive special edition pays tribute to the world of tennis and the Roland-Garros tournament

Exclusive features include 18-inch ‘Electro’ diamond-cut alloy wheels, matte Shadow Grey paint, clay-coloured wireless smartphone charger, special light grey upholstery and Roland-Garros exterior and interior detailing

Priced from £29,995 OTR

A top-seed vehicle that is both elegant and sporty

Complementing the three trim levels already available in the Renault 5 E-Tech electric range (evolution, techno, iconic five), the new Roland-Garros special edition is the highest-spec version of the multi-award-winning supermini.

Priced at £29,995 OTR and available to order from today for Renault 5 R Pass customers, the stylish special edition’s comprehensive specification builds on that of the iconic five with a host of exclusive features.

Elegant and sporty, it pays tribute to the world of tennis and the Roland-Garros tournament. Four bodywork colours are available: Artic White, Midnight Blue, Diamond Black and the exclusive matte shade of Shadow Grey. These shades are a perfect match for the satin chrome roofline and specially designed 18-inch black diamond-cut Electro alloy wheels with centres in Shadow Grey.

Other bespoke details further enhance the exterior. At the base of the front doors is a Cross of Saint Andrew featuring a Roland-Garros logo in the centre, inspired by the architecture of the Roland-Garros stadium.

Inside, the exclusive special light grey upholstery is a cross between sports clothing and upholstery fabric, with a dense but fine, graphic weave. This fully recycled textile includes several open-weave features, including the H-shape of the backrest. The overall effect is enhanced by side supports and an armrest covered in deep blue material. The backrests of the front seats gain a heat-embossed Roland-Garros logo.

The door panels and lower dashboard include insets in the seat fabric, alongside the deep blue material and a small French flag. On the satin metal dashboard, a vertical cross strip in an anodised metal finish includes a backlit area displaying the name “Roland-Garros Paris”.

The tip of the e-pop shifter is inspired by the grip of tennis rackets, with the Roland-Garros logo at the end, just like on the base of a racket. The centre console features a clay-coloured wireless smartphone charger, while floor mats with a clay-coloured contour add the finishing touch to the interior. The brushed aluminium door sills also feature the name “Roland-Garros Paris” with the Cross of Saint Andrew graphics.

Combined range of up to 252 miles WLTP

The Renault 5 E-Tech electric Roland-Garros limited edition is based on the Comfort Range version, with a 52 kWh battery for a combined range of up to 252 miles (WLTP). It is aimed at customers looking for an electric vehicle for city driving as well as for longer journeys, at weekends or for the holidays.

With its 52 kWh battery, 110 kW (150hp) motor and high levels of equipment, the Renault 5 E-Tech electric Roland-Garros showcases the essence of the new electric pop icon. Built on the AmpR Small platform with its multi-link rear axle, it delivers an enhanced electric experience with its emotive design, dynamic handling and agility.

Renault 5 E-Tech electric is built at the Ampere plant in Douai, which is part of the ElectriCity manufacturing ecosystem.