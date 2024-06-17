Exciting Events in North East England This Week

The North East of England is buzzing with a variety of events and activities this week, catering to diverse interests from technology enthusiasts to music lovers and cultural explorers. Here’s a look at some of the key happenings across the region from June 17-23, 2024.

TechNExt Festival: Celebrating Innovation

One of the standout events this week is the TechNExt Festival, running from June 17-21. This festival brings together over 3,000 attendees to celebrate the North East’s thriving technology sector. The festival features a range of events including the Festival Fringe, Industry Dinner, Tech Talent Live, and the Main Stage, showcasing the best tech businesses and talent in the region. New to this year’s festival is the Schools Challenge, engaging children aged 9-13 in tech activities​ (TechNext)​.

Coastfest in Newcastle

Coastfest kicks off in Newcastle upon Tyne from June 21-23. This festival offers a mix of emerging and established musical acts set against the beautiful North East coastline. The event promises a laid-back beach party atmosphere, complete with beachside activities and relaxation zones. It’s an excellent opportunity for music lovers to enjoy live performances in a scenic setting​ (WhatsOnNortheast)​.

Cultural and Family Events in Durham

Durham is hosting a variety of events this week. Highlights include:

Pride Bishop Auckland : Taking place on June 22, this event celebrates the LGBTQ+ community with vibrant parades, performances, and community activities.

: Taking place on June 22, this event celebrates the LGBTQ+ community with vibrant parades, performances, and community activities. Family Events at The Story : Engaging family-friendly activities that include storytelling sessions and interactive exhibits.

: Engaging family-friendly activities that include storytelling sessions and interactive exhibits. Summer Solstice Vegan Retreat & Eco-Festival Celebration Weekend: From June 21-23, this retreat offers a unique blend of vegan cuisine, eco-friendly workshops, and community gatherings, perfect for those looking to celebrate the solstice in a mindful way​ ( This is Durham )

STEM Events: Inspiring the Next Generation

The North East STEM Hub is hosting several educational events aimed at inspiring young minds. Key events include:

Women in Engineering Event : On June 21 at GSK Barnard Castle, this event is designed for years 12 and 13, focusing on encouraging young women to pursue careers in engineering.

: On June 21 at GSK Barnard Castle, this event is designed for years 12 and 13, focusing on encouraging young women to pursue careers in engineering. Virtual Work Experience with BAE Systems: Starting June 24, this program offers students a unique opportunity to gain insights into the engineering industry through virtual placements​ ( North East STEM Hub )

These events provide a rich tapestry of activities that highlight the North East’s commitment to innovation, community, and cultural diversity. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, a music lover, or someone looking for family-friendly activities, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this week. For more detailed information on these events, you can visit local event listings like What’s on North East and the official event websites​ (WhatsOnNortheast)​​ (This is Durham)​.