Redu Group, a leading provider of employee benefit & retail marketing solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Karen Hubbard to their Board of Directors, as Non-Executive Chair to help drive further growth and expansion for the company.

Karen Hubbard, former Chief Executive Officer of FTSE retailer Card Factory, brings her extensive experience of over 35 years in the retail industry, which spans across international markets and various sectors, both at Executive and Director level. Alongside the Management team and other Non Executive Directors, she will focus on providing strategic direction to drive continued growth of the Group’s revenue streams, across all business units.

Karen grew up in Australia and relocated back to the UK in 2004. She has since settled in Dartmouth, but also has connections to the North East, where her Grandfather was a Pit Manager in Washington and her mother was born and raised.

Karen is Redu Group’s most recent board appointment joining Redu’s Senior Team and Non Executive Directors’s Paul Marshall, Simon Leonard and Paul Fellows.

Commenting on her new role, Karen said: “I am delighted to be joining the Board at Redu and look forward to contributing to the group’s strategic growth. Being passionate about Retail, I am excited about the technology and solutions that they have developed, which have true potential to provide digital transformation helping retailers achieve exponential growth; in addition with their innovative employee reward scheme that combines benefits with an additional focus on employee well-being and is relevant to all sectors and industries.

I am pleased to be working with a highly skilled and innovative senior management team and look forward to sharing my knowledge and experience as the company continues to grow”

Despite the uncertain environment and challenges posed by the pandemic, Karen is joining the business at a time of extensive growth. During lockdown, Redu Group have seen revenues increase from £2.5 million to £9 million. They have adapted their business model, developed new revenue sources and recently acquired Northumberland-based gift card and loyalty scheme specialist MBL Solutions.

Gary Hunter, CEO of Redu Group said “In anticipation of continued significant growth, we are delighted to announce the appointment of Karen to our Board of Directors, signifying an exciting new chapter in Redu Group’s future growth.

“Karen is renowned for ‘getting things done’. Her skills, experience and proven track record of scaling retail companies and enhancing brand presence will be crucial for our future strategic success and plans for expansion.”