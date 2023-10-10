Expanding Logic-i moves to new offices as turnover tops £3m

Commercial, planning, and project controls specialist Logic-i has moved into new premises on Teesside having rapidly expanding its headcount during the past six months.

The start-up business has grown from three to more than 20 staff having successfully established itself across multiple sectors including oil and gas, engineering, manufacturing, petrochemicals, retail, utilities, defence. and urban regeneration.

Founded in 2019, it has increased its turnover from £400,000 to £3m and is seeking to achieve £5m by 2025.

During the past 12 months it has secured additional contracts and is increasingly managing end-to-end schemes rather than being brought in to transform slipping projects.

Logic-i is also targeting the growth area of green energy, in particular low carbon lithium, and is preparing to recruit further positions over the coming months.

The project management consultancy was founded in 2019 by directors Stephen Priestley, Stephen Humble, and Jason Nowell, who have decades of combined industry experience in commercial and contract management, planning and project controls.

Its integrated approach also includes forensic planning, dispute resolution and avoidance, whole programme risk management, and project estimations.

The trio first set up in a small office at Acklam Hall, Middlesbrough, before moving in 2021 to Yarm. It recently moved to new offices in the High Street that can accommodate its growing headcount whilst also offering additional meeting spaces.

Stephen Priestley said: “Logic-i’s success is founded on a strong reputation for delivering results in our core sectors. Clients appreciate this breadth of skill and knowledge that allow us to provider a one-stop shop capable of co-ordinating multiple project strands.

“Initially, we were brought in to get projects that were falling behind schedule for a variety of reasons back on track, but increasingly we are now being asked to oversee and manage the whole project.

“While that is helping Logic-i secure additional contracts in our core sectors, we are also targeting specific growth areas, such as green energy. As a result, we are looking to increase our headcount further in the coming months.”

Its new headquarters were officially opened by Trevor Watson, JP DL, His Majesty’s Deputy Lieutenant for North Yorkshire, who said: “It’s a real pleasure to welcome Logic-i to its new offices in Yarm. This is a growing start-up business which is both creating jobs and supporting the local economy.”