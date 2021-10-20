Energi Coast, North East England’s offshore wind cluster, has announced Caroline Lofthouse as Cluster Manager.

Caroline is a highly experienced energy sector business development specialist and has worked with the cluster group since it was founded in 2011 through her roles at NOF, the business development organisation that developed and delivers Energi Coast activities.

She will work closely with Energi Coast Chair Tony Quinn and the cluster organisations to deliver its strategy to showcase the supply chain capabilities of North East England, support innovation and skills development alongside helping to attract inward investment to the region.

Having spent more than 10 years in the energy sector, Caroline has progressed her career with business development, events management, marketing, and commercial experience. This has led her to becoming Head of Commercial and Partnerships at NOF, a position she will continue to hold alongside this new role with Energi Coast.

Caroline takes on the newly created position following Joanne Leng MBE stepping down as Deputy Chair of Energi Coast after being appointed the new Chief Executive of NOF, as of 1st January 2022.

North East England’s offshore wind cluster is one of the most mature in the UK and has been highly active in the industry since its inception, with Energi Coast being formed a decade ago as a proactive industry group promoting the region’s offshore wind capabilities. Following the introduction of the Offshore Wind Sector Deal in 2019, Energi Coast was reconstituted to become one of eight UK regional clusters.

It is now made up of more than 30 businesses and organisations, which include, wind farm developers such as Equinor, SSE and RWE, tier one contractors such as GE Renewable Energy and Van Oord, universities, subsea engineering specialists, training providers, manufacturers, and fabricators, as well as the region’s six ports and two Local Enterprise Partnerships.

Caroline Lofthouse said: “I am exceptionally proud to take on this new role and continue my involvement with Energi Coast. This is an exciting time to be involved in offshore wind, particularly in North East England, which is becoming a focal point for activity in the sector, particularly with the development of the Dogger Bank Wind Farm and Sofia Offshore Wind Farm and has a role to play in the advancement of floating offshore wind innovations.

“Energi Coast is helping to make North East England a priority region for offshore wind, and I am looking forward to working with the cluster, including our Industry Group, Management Group and Marketing Group to continue this region’s integral contribution to the sector.”

Tony Quinn, Chair of Energi Coast, said: “I am delighted that Caroline has taken on this new role, it is just reward for her dedication and commitment to the cluster. As Cluster Manager she will be an important facilitator for the Energi Coast companies and organisations and the wider supply chain to help build the relationships and profile to drive more offshore wind activity through North East England.

Joanne Leng has been an excellent Deputy Chair and I am extremely happy that she will continue to be highly involved with Energi Coast through her role as Chief Executive of NOF.”