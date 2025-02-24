  • Mon. Feb 24th, 2025

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Travel & Tourism

Exploring Queen\’s Park Lake in Mablethorpe: A Perfect Family Destination

Feb 24, 2025

Mablethorpe, a charming seaside town on the Lincolnshire coast, is home to one of its most beloved attractions—Queen’s Park Lake. This family-friendly spot offers a variety of activities, making it an ideal destination for a day out.

Boating on the Lake

One of the highlights of Queen’s Park is its boating lake, where visitors can enjoy different types of boats at reasonable prices:

  • Rowing Boats: Ideal for a leisurely ride, these boats accommodate up to five people and cost £6 for a 15-minute session.

  • Motor Boats: A great option for those who prefer a faster ride, motor boats can seat two adults and one child, available for £7 per 15 minutes.

  • Swan Pedalos: These fun, swan-shaped pedal boats can carry up to five people and are priced at £9 for a 15-minute ride.

Family-Friendly Attractions

Beyond the boating lake, Queen’s Park offers a range of amenities that cater to visitors of all ages:

  • Paddling Pool (Mablethorpe Splash Park): A fantastic and free facility, perfect for children to cool off and splash around during warm weather.

  • : A delightful train ride that runs through the park, providing entertainment for young visitors.

  • Children’s Play Area: A well-maintained space featuring playground equipment and amusements to keep kids entertained.

  • Café: Offering refreshments, snacks, and light meals, making it easy for families to take a break and enjoy a meal by the water.

Accessibility and Visitor Information

Queen’s Park is open 24 hours a day, every day of the year. The site is equipped with convenient facilities, including on-site parking, public restrooms, and children’s changing areas. Whether you’re planning a casual stroll, a fun-filled family outing, or a relaxing boat ride, Queen’s Park provides the perfect setting for a memorable experience.

For up-to-date information, including special events and seasonal activities, visitors can check the official Mablethorpe Boating Lake – Queen’s Park Facebook page.

