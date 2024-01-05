FA Cup: Top 5 Third Round Games in History

The FA Cup, one of the oldest and most prestigious football competitions in the world, has witnessed some truly dramatic and memorable moments throughout its history. The third round is often the most eagerly anticipated stage of the tournament as it is where Premier League and Championship teams enter the competition, facing lower league sides in what is commonly known as the giant-killing round. In this article, we take a trip down memory lane and recount the top five third round games in FA Cup history that have captivated fans all around the world.

1. Liverpool 4-4 Everton (1991)

This Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton still remains one of the most thrilling and high-scoring third-round matches ever played in the FA Cup. Trailing 2-1 at half-time, Everton turned the game around to take a commanding 4-2 lead with only minutes left on the clock. However, Liverpool staged a remarkable comeback, scoring two late goals to equalize at 4-4. The draw forced a replay, which Liverpool won 1-0 in another closely contested encounter, thanks to a single goal from Ian Rush.

2. Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United (1999)

In what has become known as the “Ryan Giggs FA Cup goal,” Arsenal hosted Manchester United in a memorable encounter at Villa Park. With both teams vying for the league title, this FA Cup clash resulted in a game for the ages. After Arsenal equalized in the 90th minute to make it 1-1 and push the game into extra time, Manchester United took the lead again through Roy Keane. However, Ryan Giggs stole the show with a mesmerizing solo run from his own half, slaloming past several Arsenal defenders before slotting the ball into the net. The goal sealed a memorable victory for Manchester United and left fans in awe of Giggs’ skill and composure under pressure.

3. Wrexham 2-1 Arsenal (1992)

This match between Wrexham, a team from the fourth tier of English football, and then-reigning champions Arsenal produced one of the biggest upsets in FA Cup history. Arsenal, managed by George Graham and filled with star players, took the lead in the 74th minute through Alan Smith. However, Wrexham mounted a stunning late comeback, with two goals in the final five minutes to secure a historic victory. Mickey Thomas’ memorable free-kick in the 82nd minute and Steve Watkin’s winner in injury time sent shockwaves through football and proved that anything is possible in the unpredictable FA Cup.

4. Manchester United 8-1 Nottingham Forest (1990)

In the third round of the 1990 FA Cup, Nottingham Forest traveled to Old Trafford to face a formidable Manchester United side. The game, which ended in an exhilarating 8-1 victory for Manchester United, was marked by Brian McClair’s hat-trick and Brian Robson’s stunning volley. The result was an emphatic statement from United, reaffirming their position as one of the most dominant teams in English football during that era. The match showcased the attacking prowess of that United side and left fans in awe of their clinical finishing.

5. Tottenham Hotspur 3-4 Manchester City (2004)

This enthralling third-round fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City showcased end-to-end attacking football and plenty of drama. Despite taking a 3-0 lead in the first half, Tottenham Hotspur found themselves on the back foot as Manchester City mounted a remarkable comeback. Goals from Sylvain Distin, Paul Bosvelt, Shaun Wright-Phillips, and Jonathan Macken completed the stunning turnaround, securing a 4-3 victory for Manchester City. The match stands as a testament to the unpredictable nature of the FA Cup and the excitement it brings to fans across the world.

The FA Cup has provided countless memorable moments throughout its long and storied existence. These five third-round games in history have showcased the essence of the competition, with giant-killings, comebacks, and high-scoring encounters thrilling football fans everywhere. As the tournament continues to unfold each year, football fans eagerly await the next chapter in the FA Cup’s illustrious history.