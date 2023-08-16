Fact file: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a blockchain-based decentralized platform that was created as a result of a hard fork from the original Ethereum network. This digital currency operates on an open-source platform and aims to enable smart contracts and decentralized applications (DApps) to function without any downtime, fraud, control, or interference from a third party. It offers a secure and reliable network for executing complex financial transactions and applications.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) maintains the fundamental principles of blockchain technology that emphasize immutability and decentralization. While Ethereum, the main branch, implemented a hard fork in July 2016 to reverse the effects of a hack that exploited a specific smart contract, a group of developers decided to continue with the original Ethereum blockchain and formed Ethereum Classic.

One of the main differences between Ethereum and Ethereum Classic is their respective approaches towards immutability. Ethereum Classic stands by the belief that the blockchain should be immutable and that no changes should ever be made to it, regardless of any external circumstances or unforeseen events. On the other hand, Ethereum has shown a willingness to make changes to the blockchain when necessary.

Ethereum Classic aims to provide a more secure and decentralized platform by enabling users to create and execute smart contracts. Smart contracts are self-executing agreements written in code that automatically execute the terms of an agreement. They remove the need for intermediaries, reduce costs, and increase efficiency. With Ethereum Classic, developers can build DApps on top of the platform and execute financial transactions securely and transparently.

The native cryptocurrency of Ethereum Classic is called ETC. Similar to other cryptocurrencies, ETC can be used for various purposes, including making peer-to-peer transactions, storing value, and participating in decentralized applications. ETC can be purchased and traded on various cryptocurrency exchanges.

Since its inception, Ethereum Classic has garnered a significant following and achieved notable milestones. It has gained recognition as one of the leading cryptocurrencies by market capitalization and has attracted a vibrant community of developers and enthusiasts. Ethereum Classic continues to evolve and improve, with ongoing developments focused on scalability and interoperability with other blockchain platforms.

It is important to note that although Ethereum Classic shares similarities with Ethereum, it is a separate blockchain with its own unique features and roadmap. Both networks offer different benefits and cater to distinct purposes, allowing users to choose the platform that best suits their needs and preferences.

In conclusion, Ethereum Classic is a decentralized blockchain platform that provides a secure and reliable environment for executing smart contracts and decentralized applications. It follows the ethos of immutability and aims to maintain a decentralized nature. With an active community and ongoing developments, Ethereum Classic continues to make progress in the blockchain space.

