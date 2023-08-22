Fact File: Tezos Coin

Tezos is a blockchain platform that launched its native cryptocurrency, known as the Tezos (XTZ) coin, in 2018. Having raised $232 million during its initial coin offering (ICO), Tezos became one of the most successful fundraising events in the history of blockchain technology. The Tezos coin operates on a unique proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, offering its users the ability to participate in the network’s governance directly. Let’s explore the key features and advantages of Tezos in this Fact File.

The Tezos platform is designed to be highly secure, facilitating formal verification. Formal verification is a technique used to mathematically verify the correctness and security of smart contracts and protocols. This feature makes Tezos particularly appealing to developers and businesses looking to build decentralized applications (dApps) with sturdy security measures. By employing formal verification, Tezos aims to minimize the risks inherent in the execution of smart contracts, ultimately fostering greater confidence in the platform.

Through a self-amendment process, Tezos allows the protocol to evolve without the need for hard forks. This innovation sets Tezos apart from many other blockchain platforms. With the traditional hard fork model, reaching a consensus on upgrades can be challenging and often leads to a split in the community. In contrast, Tezos enables stakeholders to propose and vote on protocol upgrades using an on-chain governance model. This self-amending feature allows Tezos to adapt to changing requirements and incorporate improvements smoothly, avoiding disruptions and preserving network integrity.

Another remarkable aspect of Tezos is its commitment to decentralized governance. Tezos holders can actively participate in decision-making concerning protocol upgrades, ensuring that no single entity or group of entities has undue control over the network. This democratic process empowers token holders and encourages diverse perspectives, ultimately leading to a more inclusive and fair ecosystem. Furthermore, community members who actively participate in the governance of Tezos can be rewarded with additional coins, adding an incentive for engagement and fostering community involvement.

The XTZ coin, native to the Tezos blockchain, serves as the fuel for decentralized applications and smart contracts on the network. Beyond its utility within the Tezos ecosystem, XTZ can also be staked by holders to earn rewards. By participating in Tezos’ proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, users can delegate their tokens to qualified bakers (validators) who secure the network and validate transactions. In return, the bakers share a portion of the rewards they earn with the delegators. This staking mechanism provides an opportunity for investors to earn passive income based on their XTZ holdings.

In conclusion, Tezos is a blockchain platform that offers various unique features and advantages to its users. With a focus on security through formal verification, a self-amending process for protocol upgrades, and decentralized governance, Tezos strives to provide a robust and inclusive ecosystem. The native XTZ coin acts as both a utility token for dApps and a staking asset, allowing investors to participate in network maintenance and earn rewards. As blockchain technology continues to evolve, Tezos is certainly a project to watch due to its innovative approach and the potential for widespread adoption in the future.

