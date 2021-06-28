A North East regeneration specialist has secured four coveted awards for the quality of work on its developments this month.

Vistry Partnerships North East’s Site Managers Sean Nugent, Gary Easton and John Flintoff have inspired their teams to create sites worthy of Premier Quality Recognition Awards – from Premier Guarantee. Whilst Chris Jamieson, also a Site Manager, has secured his third Pride in the Job award from the NHBC.

Premier Quality Recognition is a national award only given to professionals achieving the very highest standards of excellence at the developments on which they work. The building control specialist regularly inspects all registered sites and awards judges check the standard of management, workmanship, health and safety, tidiness and the overall level of positive engagement they encounter with those at work.

Only around six quality awards are given out across the whole of the country each month and the winners are put forward for the Annual Premier Guarantee Excellence Awards.

Sean is managing the construction of a £9.4 million, 71 bed Extra Care facility in Peterlee, County Durham, for Housing 21; Gary a similar 64 bed complex at Tynemouth, for the same client and John is overseeing a project delivering a £14 million, 83 home community care initiative for Home Group in Gateshead.

Chris Jamieson’s Pride in the Job award is for his work at Ayton Park, Washington – where 56 homes of mixed tenure are being constructed. He has previously received the same accolade for his work at Morpeth and Blyth, an exceptional performance which demonstrates his consistency in delivering outstanding quality over multiple schemes.

Launched in 1980, the aim of the NHBC award is to promote the highest standards in new home building and recognise the hugely important role that Site Managers play. Last year only the top performing 4% of 11,000 Site Managers who entered the competition were successful.

Judging is rigorous and is based on consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.

Chris will be considered for a Seal of Excellence over the next few months and will find out whether he has been successful at the North East region awards ceremony in September.

Managing Director of the Vistry Partnerships operation in the region, Sean Egan, said: “To win one of these awards is thrilling. To get four is amazing and we are delighted for the managers and their teams. It recognises the hard work and diligence of all our employees working to deliver developments of highest quality for our partners and customers.”

*Picture caption: (L-R) Chris Jamieson, Sean Nugent, John Flintoff and Gary Easton.