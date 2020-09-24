DEDICATED followers of fashion are being urged to take part in a stylish new competition in aid of a North-East hospice.

Runway Rivals, launched by Butterwick Hospice Care, gives style gurus the chance to take part in the North-East’s biggest virtual fashion contest – all from the comfort of their own home.

Organiser Megan Davidson, engagement executive for Butterwick Hospice Care, said: “After everything people have gone through in recent months, this is a way to lift spirits in the community, while supporting a fantastic cause.

“We’d love to see people really having fun, letting their hair down, and being as wacky as possible.”

To coincide with London Fashion Week, the charity is inviting fashionistas to share photographs of their second-hand and upcycled clothing styles across Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Linked-in.

There are six categories: Vintage and Upcycled Style, Designer Finds, Shoe Chic, Aesthetic Accessories, Bridal Beauty and Perfect Proms, Costume and Fantasy Flair.

Five finalists from each category will be announced on October 30, and the runway rivals will then have four weeks to compete to get to the end of the virtual catwalk by raising funds and awareness for the hospice.

The King or Queen of the Runway will be announced in the week commencing December 1.

The headline sponsor of the event is The Cleveland Centre, with category sponsors including Charles Clinkard, The Sole Scene, Elwood Photography, and Middlesbrough College

Prizes up for grabs include £100 of vouchers from both Charles Clinkard and The Sole Scene, plus a free photoshoot by Elwood Photography.

Models Amy Harkness and Mollie Kell helped to launch the competition by showcasing some vintage fashions at the Cleveland Centre.

Cleveland Centre manager Graeme Skillen said: “Butterwick Hospice and the Cleveland Centre are both at the heart of the local community, and we have a number of leading fashion outlets, so it all felt like a perfect fit.

“We are delighted to be able to support such a wonderful charity while also helping to generate some fun.”

Entries are £5 per category per entry and the hashtag for social media is #BHCRunwayRivals.