Fiat has today announced the New 500 La Prima by Bocelli. The special edition is the first city car in the world to be equipped with JBL ‘Virtual Venues’ technology, providing unmatched audio experience.

Provided as part of the La Prima by Bocelli standard specification, the new version of this top-of-the-range Fiat offers the exclusive JBL Premium Audio mastered by Bocelli. The 320W premium sound system is simple and intuitive to use, in addition to being perfectly integrated into the car without any impact on the interior or boot space.

In order to truly test the refinement of the sound system, Fiat called upon the experience of Maestro Andrea Bocelli, the most popular living tenor in the world, and chose the upcoming new single of his son, Matteo Bocelli, as soundtrack of the special edition’s communication campaign.

“The resounding success of the New 500 La Prima, the top of the range of our electric icon, made us realise that our customers desire a product that is definitely premium, Italian and iconic. In short, they want the best of Made in Italy,” declared Olivier Francois, Fiat CEO and Stellantis Global CMO.

“And it is precisely in Italy that they can find the highest expression of art, beauty and music. Forthis reason, together with Maestro Andrea Bocelli, we have created the ultimate listening experience to enhance the silence of an electric car. Thanks to JBL’s exclusive Virtual Venues technology, we provide our customers with an immersive and tailored audio experience. This revolutionary premium sound system completes an authentic Italian icon, proudly created in Italy to bring the most authentic Italian spirit to the world.”

The New 500 La Prima by Bocelli

For its debut on the world stage, the New 500 La Prima by Bocelli is presented in a black livery and offers as standard various elements of high-end design and technology. The inimitable Fiat monogram fabric in the convertible version and the 10.25-inch high-definition touchscreen infotainment system, full LED headlights and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, the dedicated La Prima badge and premium interiors with woven dashboard and ice beige seats, with the Fiat signature.