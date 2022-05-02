- The New Fiat 500 La Prima by Bocelli launches with premium sound system by JBL in partnership with singers Andrea Bocelli and Matteo Bocelli
- One in three New 500 sold is a La Prima top of the range edition, making it the most popular trim level
- The New 500 La Prima by Bocelli offers as standard the successful contents of the first generation: from premium upholstery to the Fiat monogram convertible fabric to the woven dashboard
- The New 500 is the best-selling Stellantis electric model and the most-purchased electric city car in Europe
- New 500 La Prima by Bocelli will be available to order in the UK this spring
In order to truly test the refinement of the sound system, Fiat called upon the experience of Maestro Andrea Bocelli, the most popular living tenor in the world, and chose the upcoming new single of his son, Matteo Bocelli, as soundtrack of the special edition’s communication campaign.
“The resounding success of the New 500 La Prima, the top of the range of our electric icon, made us realise that our customers desire a product that is definitely premium, Italian and iconic. In short, they want the best of Made in Italy,” declared Olivier Francois, Fiat CEO and Stellantis Global CMO.
“And it is precisely in Italy that they can find the highest expression of art, beauty and music. Forthis reason, together with Maestro Andrea Bocelli, we have created the ultimate listening experience to enhance the silence of an electric car. Thanks to JBL’s exclusive Virtual Venues technology, we provide our customers with an immersive and tailored audio experience. This revolutionary premium sound system completes an authentic Italian icon, proudly created in Italy to bring the most authentic Italian spirit to the world.”
The New 500 La Prima by Bocelli
For its debut on the world stage, the New 500 La Prima by Bocelli is presented in a black livery and offers as standard various elements of high-end design and technology. The inimitable Fiat monogram fabric in the convertible version and the 10.25-inch high-definition touchscreen infotainment system, full LED headlights and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, the dedicated La Prima badge and premium interiors with woven dashboard and ice beige seats, with the Fiat signature.
The New 500 La Prima by Bocelli can be ordered in two body styles in the UK –convertible or hatchback and in six colours (Onyx Black, Rose Gold, Ice White, Mineral Grey, Ocean Green and Celestial Blue) starting from this quarter.
JBL, the anthology of sound throughout the world
As part of the Harman International Industries, the American company JBL (an acronym of the founder James Bullough Lansing’s initials) specialises in the production of speakers and loudspeakers. For over 75 years, JBL has combined its own intrepid vision of the future with the passion and talent of engineers and designers from around the world. Throughout its history, the brand has collaborated with the leading figures in music, sports and e-sports, offering its own technology in support of important events and concerts at locations like Woodstock, Madison Square Garden and many others. Today, JBL’s years of experience are being used to bring the sound of the greatest stages directly into the New 500.
Further information on New 500 La Prima by Bocelli for the UK market will be released later this quarter.