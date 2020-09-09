Tesla is on a mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy and Finnmark Sauna has chosen them as their new low impact, environmentally friendly commercial electric vehicle supplier. Their new model 3 promises over 200 miles on a single charge for recently employed UK Senior Design Consultant Sean Cronin and its arrival marks an exciting time for the business as they continue to grow the team at their County Durham HQ.

The purchase of the Tesla comes at a time of burgeoning demand for authentic Finnish sauna solutions in the UK as more and more customers seek out expert residential installation services, particularly as spas and gyms haven’t yet chosen to open their facilities to the general public. Speaking about his appointment, Sean said, “All the team’s made me feel welcome and I’m looking forward to getting stuck into my new role. It’s been great learning about Finnish sauna culture and the quality of the products here are fantastic.”

PR Manager Robbie Thompson finished, “Despite the testing times we’ve managed to continue our growth as demand from the luxury residential market, our core revenue stream area, continues to look strong. We’ve also managed to service a growing DIY Finnish sauna market demand with extra stock capacity at our new warehouse and headquarters facility and are in the process of upgrading and modifying the space. We’ve recently installed new signage to the building, added a Finnish sauna style meeting room and installed new kitchen facilities.”