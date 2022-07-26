London UK (18th July 2022). The first all-electric award winning Nissan ARIYAs have landed at the Port of Tyne this weekend marking the next phase of its journey towards use on UK roads. The next step for these vehicles will be a final quality control check before being sent to dealerships ready for customer test drives and first customer deliveries.

The first ARIYA off the boat at the Port of Tyne was an ARIYA Advance with a 63kWh battery, Akatsuki Copper paint, Pearl Black roof fitted with an optional Sky Pack (electric opening sunroof with power sunshade). The entry level ARIYA boasts an impressive level of specification as standard, including the Monolith 12.3” dual TFT screens, ProPILOT with Navi-Link, e-PEDAL step, wireless Apple CarPlay, wired Android Auto as well as heated front seats, steering wheel and windscreen.

The next shipment is just a few weeks away which is carrying the many of the customer pre-ordered vehicles

Starting at £43,845 and with up to 329 miles of range, ARIYA is already an award winning Auto Express ‘Car of the Year’ before it has even landed on our shores.