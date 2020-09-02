As the clock ticked over to a new month at 00:01 on Tuesday 1st September, bus operator Go North East put into service what is believed to be the UK’s first 70 plate bus as the new registration mark period started.

The brand-new Alexander Dennis Enviro 400 double-decker bus, a North British built bus, was driven in service by the company’s managing director Martijn Gilbert on a public journey starting from Jarrow bus station at 00:01, having been taken out to the start of the route on trade plates.

The bus is part for a £4.5m investment in brand new buses to be concentrated in the west of the company’s operations across County Durham and Tyne and Wear and follow year-on-year investment in over 50 low-emission buses, with more due over the coming months including the region’s first latest generation zero emission electric business which will be used between Gateshead and Newcastle.

Martijn Gilbert, managing director of Go North East, said: “We’re proud to have pulled out all the stops working with the vehicle manufacturer Alexander Dennis Limited to get this brand-new bus into service at the very start of the new 70 plate registration date.

“As well as enhanced cleaning and routes returning to full levels, we are currently part way through a major upgrade of routes, including fare offers, which touch all parts of our network.

“These buses form an important part of that and offer high quality low-emission travel to help keep our town and cities connected, moving and improve air quality.”

To find out more about Go North East, visit www.gonortheast.co.uk.