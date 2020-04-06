Blackjack is a classic card game that is universally adored by casino enthusiasts across the world. The game’s simplicity, combined with the strategic element of knowing when to stick and when to twist makes it a firm favourite among those who want the unpredictability of casino games while still utilising skill and expertise.

Online Blackjack has taken off since internet-based casino games first came to the fore. There’s no better way to spend a quiet night in then taking on the dealer at the authentic card game. For some, however, the standard format of Blackjack doesn’t always cut the mustard, and they require new casino games online to add an extra twist. If you’re one of those people, then you’re in luck, as here we take a look at five online Blackjack games that add a bit of extra spice to the much-loved card game.

Cashback Blackjack

We begin our list with a classic Blackjack variant game. Cashback Blackjack contains all the classic elements you would come to expect of an online Blackjack game, but with a twist. In this version, you are able to cash in on your hand before the final result is revealed, allowing you to end your hand early and still receive a win. If you decide to cash in, you’ll be offered an amount of money to do so – it’s up to you whether you want to take the deal or keep playing on in the hope of getting lucky!

Blackjack Switch

Blackjack Switch breathes a different kind of life into the beloved card game, giving you more flexibility and more ways to win. Of course, the overall aim as you would expect is to beat the dealer, by getting nearer to that magic number of 21, without exceeding it. The difference is that instead of one hand with which to achieve this, you get two, giving you more room to manoeuvre when it comes to deciding whether or not to stick or twist.

Buster Blackjack

Another favourite in the Blackjack variant game catalogue, Buster Blackjack revolves around hoping that the dealer goes bust. If they do, you’ll be presented with the buster bonus bet, which allows you to win up to a potential 2,000x your original stake. And, as an added incentive, if you’re holding a Blackjack when the dealer busts, you’ll be in line for an even bigger win. This one’s worth giving a go!

Frankie Dettori’s Magic Seven Blackjack

If you’re a horse racing fan struggling to cope with the lack of action taking place at the moment because of the coronavirus crisis, then Frankie Dettori’s Magic Seven Blackjack may be the game for you. It features the classic rules of Blackjack, but with the addition of a bonus side game. The aim is to collect a number of different trophy cards to secure bigger wins and bonuses. So saddle up and give this one a try!

Blackjack Surrender

Last on our list is Blackjack Surrender, a game for those who just can’t take the idea of losing! Slightly similar to Cashback Blackjack, the game allows you to surrender your hand in return for a percentage of your original bet, usually 50%. This is a great game if you’re just getting the hang of online Blackjack, as it allows you to cushion yourself against potential losses. Of course, as with any online casino game, the main thing is that you have fun!