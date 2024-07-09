Flat roof and insulation specialist TaperedPlus secures £5.5m BGF investment

Aman Chahal, CEO of TaperedPlus

TaperedPlus, a specialist in flat roof design and insulation, has secured a £5.5 million investment from BGF to support its ambitious growth plans.

The deal, which also provides an exit for original investor Comhar Capital, enables the Tees Valley-headquartered business to bring a greater technology-led focus to its operations, while enhancing customer experience and strengthening relationships with supply chain partners.

Founded in 2014 by Aman Chahal and Robert Vass, TaperedPlus has quickly established itself as a national leader in the provision of tech-enabled architectural design services for complex flat and tapered roof projects – enhancing the performance, safety, and sustainability of buildings.

Based in Stockton-on-Tees, with a technical design studio in Wolverhampton, it operates across multiple sectors, including health, education, and retail. It also provides additional services in technical specifications such as BIM, acoustic, thermal measuring, and surveying.

The investment from BGF, the UK and Ireland’s most active growth capital investor, marks a significant milestone for TaperedPlus as it seeks to elevate the independent business to new heights.

Since 2020, it has experienced remarkable growth, increasing its workforce by 70%, tripling revenues, and securing B-Corp accreditation in 2023 for its sustainable approach within the roofing sector.

As part of the investment, Martin Holt will join TaperedPlus as a non-executive chair. Holt brings extensive experience from the building compliance and technical services sector, and his expertise in developing proprietary tech-enabled services will be crucial in achieving the company’s ambitious goals.

Aman Chahal, co-founder and CEO of TaperedPlus, said: “Following a great relationship with Comhar Capital, we were seeking an investment partner to help us expand further while maintaining control of the business. BGF stood out for their culture, values, and relationship-led approach. We are excited to work together to take TaperedPlus to the next level.

“This investment reflects our growth ambitions and commitment to enhancing customer experience through innovative solutions and strategic partnerships.”

Rob Johnson, BGF investor, added: “We’re thrilled to back Aman and Rob, who have positioned TaperedPlus as a leader in its field, with innovation and sustainability at the core of their operations. We look forward to supporting the team and aligning our patient capital model with their vision for growth.”

Comhar Capital Managing Director, Craig Wilkinson, said: “It has been a pleasure working with Aman and Rob. We’re delighted they’ve found a partner in BGF to continue their impressive growth journey. We wish them all the best for the future.”

Legal advice for BGF was provided by Paul Mann, Hannah Crosland, Joshua Lodge, and Sarah Hardman of Squire Patton Boggs while tax advice was provided by Nick Millward and Stephen Allender of BDO.

Corporate finance advice for TaperedPlus and Comhar Capital was provided by Paul Herriott, Roger Esler, Matthew Spence, and Mike Barker of Dow Schofield Watts and legal advice by Dahren Naidoo and Fiona Woodhead of Freeths.