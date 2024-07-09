Joint promotion for FW Capital’s North East team

Adam Collin, Joanne Whitfield and Lewis Blakelock

One of the UK’s largest regional fund managers FW Capital is celebrating the promotion of Adam Collin and Lewis Blakelock in its North East team. This signals the firm’s commitment to investing in its future talent and rewarding high-performing individuals. It also comes at a key point in the firm’s support for local businesses following the launch of the Teesside Flexible Investment Fund.

Adam Collin has been promoted to the role of Portfolio Executive and Lewis Blakelock to Investment Executive, following FW Capital’s ‘Career Path’ programme which delivers a structured approach for staff to gain relevant experience and future progression.

Lewis Blakelock joined FW Capital’s North East property team in 2022 and previously spent two years in commercial and residential portfolio management with over five years senior management and leadership experience. His promotion strengthens the North East Property team, enabling Lewis to focus on working with Teesside developers to access finance from the newly launched Teesside Flexible Investment Fund. Designed by FW Capital with investment from the Teesside Pension Fund, the fund will support economic development in Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Stockton-On-Tees and Redcar & Cleveland through a mix of property development funding, contract-related bond finance and finance to support management teams in buying a business.

Adam Collin joined FW Capital in January 2020, having previously spent 10 years in the insurance and banking industry with Lloyds Bank. Adam is based in FW Capital’s Newcastle office and supports businesses who have previously received funding from FW Capital, building long term relationships, adding value, and helping them grow further.

Joanne Whitfield, FW Capital Fund Director said: “The success of our business is down to the quality of our people and it is so important to invest in talent. At FW Capital we encourage personal and professional development at all levels and it is brilliant to see Adam and Lewis receiving promotions through our Career Path Programme. They are both valued members of the team and this is recognition of their achievements within the organisation and the core values they have demonstrated. Congratulations to them both and we are looking forward to supporting their ongoing career development.”

Lewis Blakelock, Investment Executive at FW Capital said: “I’m delighted with this progression in my career which has given me the opportunity to take more responsibility. It’s an exciting time at FW Capital following the recent launch of the Teesside Flexible Investment Fund and in my new role I will be focused on taking this forward. I am looking to support local property developers with development funding to bring forward commercial and residential development projects in the North East and Teesside.”

Adam Collin, Portfolio Executive at FW Capital added: “An important part of my role is helping portfolio companies to identify opportunities for additional investment to further their growth ambitions. I work with a diverse range of businesses across a variety of sectors from manufacturing to marketing. I’m excited to take on more responsibility and help businesses that are accessing the funding we can provide across the North East, Teesside and Yorkshire.”

The Teesside Flexible Investment Fund can be used for:

Loans from £250,000 to £3 million for residential and non-speculative commercial developments. Providing up to 100 percent of build costs for suitable schemes with repayment terms available up to three years.

Loans from £100,000 to £2 million for contract-related bonds including advance payment guarantees, performance, warranty, highways and water authority bonds. Repayment terms are available of up to two years.

Loans and equity investments from £250,000 to £3 million for management teams seeking to own and run their own business. Investments are available between 1-5 years.