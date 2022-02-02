Flexitallic UK Ltd has moved into larger premises in the North East to meet a growing demand for its comprehensive range of specialist industrial gaskets and sealing solutions.

The new 650 sq. m Teesside service centre enables Flexitallic to expand its gasket manufacturing, stockholding, and workshop capabilities, which is underpinned by a dedicated ECITB accredited training facility, delivering competency in the flange assembly process.

With the largest stock and range of sealing solutions in the region, the centrally located facility also offers a gasket cutting service together with a local delivery service for North East clients.

The facility is capable of manufacturing pipeline gaskets from a range of soft materials, including fibre, PTFE, and rubber, but also has the ability to produce semi metallic gaskets including spiral wound gaskets. Furthermore, the service centre offers bolted connection engineering review and design services. The Flexitallic team in Teesside can be reached 24/7 for support with both commercial and technical requirements.

The new centre will host workshops including ICHEME approved courses and industry discussions on flange management and bolted joint integrity, together with calculation software demonstrations.

Specialist and bespoke training include accredited gasket installation and identification, with mobile rigs delivering onsite training as part of a ‘one stop shop’ for sealing solutions.

Located on Tees Advanced Manufacturing Park (TeesAMP), the centre is operated by an experienced local team of joint integrity professionals, supported by an applications team that works closely with clients on a range of specialist projects, including design reviews, gasket redesigns and industry compliance.

Part of the global Flexitallic Group, the Teesside centre is part of a network of branches established in industry-focused regions including Aberdeen, Merseyside and the South West, along with its UK headquarters and manufacturing base in West Yorkshire.

The branches act as a distribution arm for the Flexitallic portfolio of specialised sealing products including its range of gaskets designed and manufactured to meet the requirements and safety-focused operations of sectors including chemical, oil and gas and power generation.

Sam Bradley, UK Sales Director at Flexitallic, said: “We have opened this new and much larger facility in direct response to the growing demand from clients across multiple sectors in the North East.

“Our Teesside centre provides a one stop shop which compliments and enhances the comprehensive range of products with technical expertise, support, and training, all under the same roof.

“Flexitallic is dedicated to providing both best in class and cost-effective sealing solutions and this investment underlines our long-term commitment to the region.”

Gary Milne, Academy Training Director and Technical Lead for the North East, said: “It is a hugely exciting time to open our new centre at TeesAMP, offering on site application engineering and approved training courses aligned to the process industries’

“The region is already feeling the benefit of investment in the form of major engineering projects and Flexitallic is well-placed to contribute and support to the ongoing economic transformation.”