A limited edition to launch the new Flying Spur Hybrid, with exclusive exterior and interior content

First mainstream production Bentley to implement design influences from the EXP 100 GT concept car

Introduction of even more sustainable luxury cabin materials including tweed and open pore veneers

A statement of sustainable design, without compromise to renowned Bentley character and craftsmanship

Expert craftsmanship pushes the boundaries of bespoke stitching with graduated seat embroidery

Six curated exterior palettes harmonise with unique Pale Brodgar lower brightware and exclusive 21” ten twin-spoke wheels

Combined power of 536 bhp (544 PS) and 750 Nm (553 lb.ft) provided by a 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine and advanced electric motor

(Crewe, 29 July 2021) Bentley is today announcing details of a new limited edition to celebrate the introduction of its latest model, the Flying Spur Hybrid. Taking inspiration from the EXP 100 GT concept car that defines Bentley’s view of luxury mobility in 2035, the Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition is the first step on a journey to introduce new sustainable materials as part of its Beyond100 strategy.

The Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition not only uses an advanced hybrid powertrain delivering a combined power of 536 bhp (544 PS) and 750 Nm (553 lb.ft) of torque, but also includes new, even more sustainable materials throughout the cabin, directly reflecting design details showcased in Bentley’s centenary concept car. The cabin features panels of beautifully crafted tweed made from 100% British wool, twisting a blend of tonal colours into a bespoke yarn to create a unique natural luxury textile especially for Bentley.

With a focus on sustainability, the open pore Koa veneer fascias and waistrails use 90% less lacquer than high-gloss veneers, and allow the natural surface texture and aesthetic of the wood to be enjoyed. Selected from only the very best, most figured stock available, open-pore veneer is painted with just three ultra-thin layers of lacquer, together totalling only 0.1 mm in thickness.

The centre console is finished in a sleek, minimalist Piano Linen veneer, while a dedicated three-colour leather scheme lends the whole interior new depth. Together with new materials, sustainable leather is used widely across the cabin, thanks to its long-term durability. Indeed, Bentley’s own 1955 S1 Flying Spur was referenced during the design process, as the car still retains its original, now-66-year-old leather interior which is still in immaculate condition.

Accents to the interior are in a soft, warm hide called Autumn, with customers able to choose from five specifications that utilise Beluga, Porpoise, Cricketball, Brunel or Burnt Oak leather in tandem with light, modern Linen hide. A unique Odyssean Edition treadplate becomes apparent when entering or exiting the car, and is matched with exterior D-pillar badging.

In common with the ombré finishes seen in the EXP 100 GT interior, an exclusive new embroidery style sees thread colours blend calmly into one another across the width of each seat, defining and accentuating the “lofted diamond” pattern unique to the Flying Spur – together creating a stunning effect employed here by Bentley for the first time.

Deep pile overmats feature contrast binding, and can be upgraded to lambswool rugs – increasing the wool content of the interior yet further.

To the exterior, painted Pale Brodgar accents on the 21” ten twin-spoke wheels and lower brightware (front and rear bumpers, headlight and tail light surrounds and lower body side chrome) result in a uniquely serene character. A curated exterior palette of six colours have been recommended to harmonise with the Pale Brodgar accents, but the full Bentley palette can be chosen from.

Research Proves Effectiveness of Bentley Hybrids

As part of Bentley’s journey towards electrification and the recently announced Beyond100 strategy (delivering a product range composed entirely of plug-in hybrids or battery electric vehicles by 2026), a research activity has been undertaken to understand customer usage of Bentley Hybrid owners in detail.

Over 90 per cent of customers use their first generation Bentayga Hybrid on a daily basis or several times a week and nearly 100 per cent of customers use EV mode, with half of them consistently undertaking journeys of less than 30 miles.

In real world terms, this means that the majority of the journeys, whether office commuting or school runs, can be achieved predominantly whilst producing zero emissions.

Efficent, Effortless Grand Touring

The Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition demonstrates that hybridisation does not compromise luxury or performance. With an unperceivable blend between the internal combustion engine and electric motor, refined serenity is on offer regardless of driving mode or style.

The new powertrain combines a 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine with an advanced electric motor. With high power reserves, superior torque and quick throttle response the latest hybrid model gives little away to the Flying Spur V8 in acceleration, passing 60 mph from a standstill in 4.1 seconds (0-100 km/h in 4.3 secs).

Delivering a total of 536 bhp (544 PS) and 750 Nm (553 lb.ft) of torque – an additional 95 bhp in comparison to the Bentayga Hybrid. The Flying Spur Odyssean has the capability to cover over 700 km when fully fuelled.

The new powertrain achieves a significant reduction in fuel consumption whilst still providing the authentic Bentley character of effortless, refined performance.

Along with the unique colour and trim features, the Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition also includes a suite of equipment options, including:

Touring Specification – Bentley’s suite of advanced driver assistance systems, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, Safeguard+, Night Vision and Head-Up Display

Ann electrically deployed, illuminated Flying B bonnet mascot

LED Welcome Lamps (projecting Bentley Wings to the floor from all four doors)

Leather headliner

Three dimensional diamond leather upholstery to doors and rear quarters

Bentley Rotating Display

Interior mood lighting

Convenience Through Connected Car Services

The Flying Spur incorporates a class-leading portfolio of intelligent and intuitive remote services – subject to regional availability – through the My Bentley app. The a range of features – from ‘find my car’ and ‘lock my car’, through to car status and statistics. Specific features for the new Flying Spur Hybrid can be found in the convenient features and are as follows:

MY CAR STATISTICS – provides an overview of vehicle data, including time and date of recent trips as well as last trip distance, average speed, travel time and average fuel/electric consumption.

MY BATTERY CHARGE – allows remote initiation of vehicle charging, as long as the car is plugged in. Planned departure time can be selected, and the charging system will calculate a rate of charging to achieve the highest level of charge in line with the set time.

MY CABIN COMFORT – allows remote control to heat or cool the cabin to an optimum temperature of 22°C ahead of the journey, preparing and conditioning the cabin while the car is still connected to power.

E-CHARGING – identifies the nearest charging point locations in the area or at a destination of choice, allowing navigation to the most convenient location. You can filter the results by distance, bay availability and charging rate.